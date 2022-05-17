Entertainment

Halle Berry’s words at the Critics Choice Awards

Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

In the most recent edition of the Critics Choice Awards, the movie “The Power of the Dog” dominated the event with numerous victories and the same thing happened in the television section of the awards with the series “Succesion” and “Ted Lasso”, but a One of the most memorable moments of the night occurred when Halle Berry went on stage to receive the SeeHer of the Critics Coice Association.

The award SeeHer is an award created to honor women who advocate for gender equality, authentically portray characters, challenge stereotypes, and push boundaries. When Berry received the award, she gave one of the most powerful speeches of the ceremony to highlight the importance of women having the opportunity to tell their own stories.

The winner of the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in “Monster’s Ball” (2001) made her directorial debut this year with the premiere of “Bruised”, a film available on Netflix that tells the story of a disgraced fighter who must fight against the new star of that sport. In addition to directing the film, Berry also plays the title character.

SeeHer is the world’s leading movement for the representation of women and girls in the media. Also, this is the sixth year that the award has been given seeher and previous winners include actresses Zendaya, Gal Gadot and Viola Davis.

Leading newspaper in the Dominican Republic focused on general news and innovative journalism.

Source link

Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Related Articles

Mayeli Alonso could leave “The House of the Famous” without payment For her ex Lupillo Rivera?

8 mins ago

What exercises does Jennifer Lopez include in her routine to maintain a slim figure?

9 mins ago

Chyno Miranda: the singer’s true state of health according to his family | Celebs from Venezuela nnda nnlt | FAME

19 mins ago

Eyes of Fire, the adaptation of the book by Stephen King, surpasses the 1984 film in a detail that you would not expect

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button