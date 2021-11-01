Halloween 2021, from Ferragnez in Addams version to Martian Kendall Jenner

Halloween, as we know, is one of those occasions that involves not only the little ones but also adults, engaged in disguises, hairstyling and ad hoc make-up look to transform themselves into the scariest night of the year. Also this year there are not counting the celebrities who showed off the most varied outfits, readily shared on social networks and inspired by characters of terror, but also by successful TV series or real characters not necessarily linked to the horror sphere.

Among the most popular disguises on Instagram, that of Ferragnez. Each of them disguised themselves as a member of the Addams family, the famous 1991 film directed by Barry Sonnenfeld. Chiara Ferragni she stepped into the shoes of Morticia, while her husband Fedez played Mr. Gomez. The little ones Lion And Victoryfinally, they played the roles of di Pugsley and his sister Wednesday, the latter complete with long black braids. Valentina Ferragni and boyfriend Luca Vezil instead they played another iconic couple of cinema, the one formed by John Travolta And Uma Thurman in the cult film of Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction, dressed by Vincent Vega, in an elegant suit, and Mia Wallace, in white shirt, black trousers and iconic helmet.



Chiara Ferragni and Fedez (@chiaraferragni)



Across the ocean, Kendall Jenner chose a space look, with a Martian cone bra dress, to step into the shoes of Lisa Marie in the cult classic Mars Attacks! of 1996 of Tim Burton. Kendall disguised herself as the exact copy of Lisa’s version in the film, including her voluminous blonde wig and her skin-tight red-patterned onesie. Kim Kardashian instead she surprised less than in the past years with her disguise, wearing a silver look with which she impersonated a «sexy platinum cowgirl», as she wrote on Instagram. Hailey Bibier instead opted for a disguise that has nothing to do with drama or horror, immersing herself in the most classic of Nineties’ looks Britney Spears.



Kendall Jenner as Lisa Marie from “Mars attack!” (@kendalljenner)



Still on Instagram appeared a photo of Giuliano Calza, co-founder of the brand Gcds, with a black latex suit that also covered his face, accompanied by the caption: “I am the demon who sleeps under your bed”, as well as Renzo Rosso, who gave a fancy dress dinner in the Diesel farm on the Venetian hills. At home Franks the celebrations only stopped late at night. The designer from Romagna, who has always been very fond of anniversaries and disguises, gave a party in her house near Bologna with a few friends, and, without playing a particular character, she wore a horror look, but also super seductive composed of a white over shirt and a transparent black tulle skirt. The braids that mention Wednesday Addams are inevitable. (All rights reserved)