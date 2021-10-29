Halloween 2021, last minute costumes copied to characters from films and TV series

M.hip little to Halloween 2021 and the question is always the same: how to dress? Cinema and TV series they can be an infinite reservoir. The costumes inspired by recent and classic characters are many, and not just horror-themed.

Even because horror on Halloween it’s like putting on a red underpants for Christmas. It can be done better.

So why not a suit green or fuchsia of the phenomenon Squid Game or the bon ton of the 60s by Anya Taylor-Joy in The chess queen. At least all those hours of binge watching were not lost.

Halloween 2022: cinema and TV series looks

Harley Quinn’s The Suicide Squad

Protagonist of the recent Suicide mission, Joker’s ex-girlfriend – played by the magnificent Margot Robbie – is famous for violence but above all for her punk-squat look, composed of flared t-shirt, hot Panto, rainbow hair and makeup, baseball bat and studs. An irresistible outfit that can be found for sale on Vegaoo.

The guards of Squid Game

Phenomenon of the moment, the Korean series not only it is the most viewed in Netflix history but it is also launching an avalanche of trends. Like the one that saw the classics White Vans increase its sales by 145 percent.

The most sought-after object for Halloween 2021 is the fuchsia jumpsuit with mask worn by the guardians of the island. Available on Vitafacile.

Laurie Strode of Halloween, the progenitor film

These days at the cinema with Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis for four decades now plays the role of the unfortunate victim by psychopath Michael Myers. Final girl among the most famous in the history of cinema, Laurie’s look, especially in the first 1978 film, is super easy to copy.

A pair of flared trousers is enough, a blouse with a pointed collar and slightly fluffy hair. Or follow the instructions on Costumet.

Sandy Olsson of Grease

Evergreen of every self-respecting Halloween, the leather biker jacket and the tight-fitting onesie sported by Olivia Newton John in Grease they are a timeless must. If you can’t find them in your closet, you can buy the entire outfit on Veagoo. Blonde vamp wig including.

Beth Harmon of The chess queen

Lovers of the 60s look? Then it won’t be a problem to opt for full skirts and trapeze dresses. Just like the ones sported by Anya Taylor-Joy in the cult series by Netflix. Without forgetting a short red bob which gives that extra vintage charm. To make it easier for you, this little black dress with white collar is available on ebay.

Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci

The film will be released on December 3rd with Adam Driver and Lady Gaga is certainly one of the most anticipated of the season. To pass the wait, and with a lot of money available, she can dress us up like the legendary one Patrizia Reggiani in the 80s.

A triumph of Gucci of course but also of gaudy jewels, fur hats and a pinch of healthy cafonaggine.

Daphne of Bridgerton

Even if next season will not see her as a protagonist, Daphne Bridgerton is (and will remain) a permanent presence in the memory of many fans from the Netflix series. With his reticence and then languor for the Duke, the girl unaware of how babies are made, she was also the queen of the empire dresses.

And since renting or having a Queen Charlotte costume made is much more complicated – even if it would certainly be a better solution for Halloween, more impactful – on Etsy you can find many ready-made dresses to play the eldest daughter Bridgerton.

Wednesday Addams

In theaters these days with the animated film The Addams Family 2, and in view of the series that Tim Burton will direct for Netflix, the little heir of the more dismal and fun family than cinema and tv it’s another easy and never dull look. Just choose a black goth dress with a white collar and, above all, don’t forget two long braids that descend to the sides of the face.

A dress available on Amazon and very similar to that of Beth Harmon, the chess queen.

Grace Fraser in The Undoing

Another queen, but some coats. In the series aired on Sky at the beginning of the year, Nicole Kidman has fielded a series of outerwear of which one in particular has become almost a uniform, the long green one with hood. Difficult to find, especially in Italy. But to become Grace Fraser, the psychologist who ends up suspecting her husband of a murder, a similar one is enough, the highlight is a curly wig that simulates Nicole’s hair cascade.

Then contrasting boots, very worried air and shopping bags.

Black Widow

Absolute queen of the Marvel universe, the KGB spy played by Scarlett Johansson loves to swaddle in a slightly sadomasochistic black onesie. Which highlights its forms but above all it is strategic for the enemies it has to face. With long hair red fire.

Difficult in this case opt for DIY, however, being a very popular superheroine online, there are several solutions, this one on Etsy is not bad at all for an evening flying around the city.

