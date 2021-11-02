Halloween 2021: the disguises of the stars

No.There is no competition: at least looking at Instagram, it seems that Halloween is the party most loved by VIPs. Italian and international. Even more than Carnival, perhaps, which already allows you to unleash your imagination between masks and entertainment.

Halloween – a holiday that we imported from the Anglo-Saxon world – lets you pull off the more noir side of each of us, bringing out also the darkest part, more naughty, the one that we all hide but that we are not afraid of show one evening a year. And maybe that’s exactly why like this party so much.

As we said, the attraction for the world of upside down, from the witches and of creatures demonic it certainly does not leave the VIPs indifferent, who enjoyed a represent the most loved charactersthe. Instagram was literally invaded by photos of pumpkins, bloody faces, vampire teeth and black cloaks of all shapes, which bring us back to the iconography of the mystery world.

Halloween, from vampires to Cruella de Mon (via the Beatles)

And for one Chiara Ferragni who has personified, together with his family, a perfect one Addam’s Family – including little Vittoria, in the role of a “baby Wednesday” – Aurora Ramazzotti and boyfriend Goffredo Cerza they went on a super classic, that is the vampire & vampire combination.

Then there are those who preferred to make a pout pourry of creatures of the night, like Zoe Saldana, whose family has ranged from Nightmare before Christmas to the ninja characters.

But, looking for the most original looks, we cannot fail to mention the deejay Linus. Who, as a great lover of music as he is, preferred to wear his wife and children Beatles costumes (handy: there were 4 of them too!).

Unconventional choice for Vanessa Bryant, wife of Kobe Bryant, who together with the sportsman’s daughters, who died in a helicopter accident in January 2020, chose the theme of Cruella DeMon and the sweetest Dalmatians 101 Dalmatians.

The most original costume

But if we were to elect the more original look, the first prize we could only give it to Reese Witherspoon. Without a doubt.

The actress posted a video on Instagram where she literally plays the role of Tippi Hedren, now 91, mother of the actress Melanie Griffith, during the filming of the film Birds by Alfred Hitchcock. In a fifties blue suit, Witherspoon moves in fright with a series of crows attached to her suit, made to measure for her. In the video, he waves his arms trying to push them away: God forbid a band of birds ruin such a delightful suit!

