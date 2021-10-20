Halloween 2021, the most clicked costumes from Squid Game to Kim Kardashian through Lady Gucci

Halloween 2021, let’s go back to dressing up. With no more lockdown in sight and with the nightlife on the rise (perhaps) the frantic search for the most fashionable disguise has already begun in the year of “Free all” (or almost). And the most clicked looks reflect the moment: from the suit of a very popular Netflix series to the protagonist of the most awaited film, passing through a disguise with which to go absolutely incognito … or even not.

The ranking

As the influencer queen Kim Kardashian did on the red carpet of the Met Gala a month ago: according to a report by Stylight, the most fashionable ones want to copy the unusually glam costume. A desperate need for Balenciaga (to paraphrase a well-known film) that is trying to fill in other ways, as evidenced by the + 113% clicks for the models of tight black jumpsuits with long sleeves. If, on the other hand, you have a desperate need to breathe while remaining designer, there is a lace dress by Scervino perfect for the Morticia novellas: Wednesdays can instead focus on the Twin Set model with white collar.

The second highest rated costume? Much more suited to the casual mood that we have all – willy-nilly – adopted in recent years. Maybe you even have one already at home without knowing it: it is, of course, the tracksuit of the players of Squid Game, the most watched series in Netflix history. A shower of clicks, therefore, for the white Vans slippers (+ 200%) and for the green track suits (+ 13%). One, two, three … star.

More evil than Kim K, more ruthless than the doll that kills, she is the protagonist of a film that is about to arrive at the cinema, all to be imitated to be frighteningly glamorous. She, Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga who in the House of Gucci is all fur and maxi-glasses from the Seventies: two accessories whose searches are rapidly increasing (+ 39% and + 20%). “It wasn’t hate, I never hated Maurizio. It was my annoyance»Declared Reggiani, the real one, when asked about the murder of her ex-husband. Scarier than that.

Tail light but great if on Halloween you want to be on the safe side is the look of the beautiful Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad: a red evening dress is enough, which, moreover, can be safely recycled for other events (and in fact, the clicks of similar models are increased by 644% on Stylight, and a pair of amphibians that are always good to have in the shoe cabinet.