Halloween 2022: The 10 most popular costumes for Halloween

Dafter more than two years of celebrating Halloween with certain restrictions Due to the health emergency of COVID-19, both the people of the United States and Mexicans are ready to celebrate theHalloween as it used to be celebrated in previous years, big time

Important part of the halloween parties they are the costume contests and here we have a list of the 10 most popular costumes for Halloween.

When is the night of witches?

The night of October 31 is the date that is celebrated internationally the famous Night of Witches also known as Halloween and it is expected that for this celebration of 2022 the costumes related to movies and series are the ones that predominate in the parties and in the streets. Now, we share the top 10 most popular costumes:

Max from Stranger Things

To be able to dress up as one of the protagonists of the most recent season of Stranger Things you just need a blue sweatshirt, mom jeans, and some over-ear headphones.

Barbie

With the arrival of this new film in live action with the beautiful Margot Robbie as Barbie, It’s your time to dress up in a “fashionista” style and be whatever you want to be as a Barbie Girl.

Eddie from Stranger Things

the character of Eddie Munson is also one of the most sought after alternatives to replicate because the Hellfire Club shirts became so popular that now they can be found in different clothing stalls in Mexico. For this costume you will need a denim jacket and a hair wig long rocker style to put a finishing touch to your look.

Maddy from Euphoria

Euphoria also joins the list of series that marked this 2022 and if you want to steal the looks of everyone at the party, use this style that takes as a reference the ‘cut out’ dresses

merlin

The new series of Merlina Addams arriving just in time to inspire several people to dress up of the mysterious smallest member of the Addams Family. You can buy a black dress and accompany it with a white shirt or simply go directly to buy the Merlina costume.

Neighbor from Stranger Things

If you wish to cause nightmares after making your appearance at the party, Stranger Things Vecna ​​villain costume It is the option for you, and the mask of this fearsome being can be found in online stores.

Vaseline Sandy

To pay homage to this great character from Vaselina played by Olivia Newton who died on August 8, Halloween is the perfect time to dress up as Sandy in her signature leather leggings, black off-the-shoulder top, and red heels.

shrek cookie

If you saw the cookie trend of Shrek on Tik Tok and you want to be the life of the party with an original costume and funny at the same time, making this outfit is very simple since you only need to get beige or brown clothes and decorate your shirt with the characteristic rubber band buttons that you can make with paper.

House of the Dragon

For lovers of cosplay art and the saga of Game of Thrones a great alternative to take advantage of the popularity of the new House of The Dragon series, is to dress up as one of the many characters in this story; it only remains for you to decide if you are Tema Alicent Hightower or Rhaenyra Targaryen.

catrina

Finally, if you want choose something more traditional you can opt for one of the most iconic costumes of the Day of the Dead, the elegant and extravagant Catrina. You can wear any long dress, put on a colorful flower headband and try your hand at makeup brushes for this look.