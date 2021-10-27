Halloween: 5 terrifying scary books to read on the night of October 31st

Rome – Reading the horror genre it is always a discovery of dark universes that make us imagine unknown worlds that seem, however, so real. What better time then to read horror book than Halloween’s night? Below we propose for lovers of the genre and not, a list of books suitable for the period of October 31st. A selection of short stories and novels to make your skin crawl.

“The Shining” by Stephen King

Stephen King he is considered the undisputed master of suspense and terror. Among his horror masterpieces we cannot fail to mention “Shinig”, from which the homonymous film by Stanley Kubrick with Jack Nicholson was made.

The Shining tells the story of a strange and impressive hotel, there‘Overlook Hotel, which dominates the mountains of Colorado and which has been the scene of numerous murders and suicides. The hotel seems to have absorbed evil forces that are beyond human understanding and which manifest themselves especially in winter when the structure is closed to the public and remains isolated due to snow.

Jack Torrence, a failed writer, decides to take the Overlook winter keeper job and moves there with his wife Wendy and son Dany. It is upon their arrival that the forces of evil are unleashed: Danny, endowed with an extrasensory power called the “shine”, is the first to see with his own eyes the horrible events that have taken place within the walls of the hotel and tries to oppose himself with force to pitfalls and obscure presences. For his father, however, it will not be so easy …

Stephen King’s “Salem Nights”

Always by the master of horror Stephen King, is the novel “The nights of Salem”, which tells the story of a remote town named Salem’s Lot and Mastern House, a mysterious building that dominates the town. When a writer returns to town to exorcise a terrible experience he had as a child in Casa Mastern, he realizes that the house has been bought by a new owner. But who is the ambiguous Mr. Barlow? Why is its presence perceptible only after sunset? A masterful story about our deepest fears. A book in which evil surfaces line by line, in an unstoppable crescendo.

“Horror Tales” by HP Lovecraft

Howard Phillips Lovecraft is recognized as one of the leading authors of horror literature, despite the fact that he could not enjoy fame when he was alive, because in the 90s of the 1800s his texts were not received with much enthusiasm among the publishers and artists of the time. Today, however, he is considered one of the precursors of Anglo-American science fiction, known for his ability to recreate perfect disturbing atmospheres and evocalize unknown fears.

“The horror stories” they are a collection of his most beautiful stories, which transport the reader directly into Lovecraft’s dreamlike and sci-fi dimension, between deformed and inhuman creatures, ancient cults, and macabre legends in a crescendo of terror. Among others, we find History of the Necronomicon, Horror in Red Hook and the Call of Cthulhu. All stories that bring out the writer’s style.

“Kill Creek” by Scott Thomas

“Kill Creek” is a more recent horror novel, published in 2017. It is the first novel by the American writer Scott Thomas which manages to skillfully arouse fear and terror in the reader. The book is about a publicity stunt aimed at getting four famous horror writers through Halloween night in one of the most famous haunted houses in the world. The initiative, greeted with skepticism, soon turns into a struggle for survival: the entities that are awakened, in fact, will follow, torment and threaten the protagonists until it is too late …

“The secrets of the Sun Down Motel” by Simone St. James

Bestselling writer’s book Simone St. James, “The secrets of the Sun Down Motel”Is a supernatural thriller that tells the story of a New York motel where many strange things have happened, including disappearances of people. There is something anomalous in the structure, a place where time seems to have stopped and where, after years, something scary is still happening …

A disturbing ghost story, where there is no shortage of spooky and exciting twists.

