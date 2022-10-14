Halloween: 6 easy and homemade costumes to show off and generate terror

Halloween is about to begin And that means a mandatory search of the Internet to find the perfect costume. But in this article you will find some original and easy to put together ideas. If you take any of them, surely you will not coincide in clothing with any person and you will succeed at the costume party. There are options for all types of personalities and tastesalso if the goal is an individual outfit or a couple.

1. ReginaGeorge

If you are a fan of Mean Girls surely you remember the moment when Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams, has a serious accident in the film. She is run over by a school bus and has to undergo an exhaustive recovery. But, true to form, she shows up to the school dance with a diva attitude and the perfect pink outfit. It is a very original costume.

Regina George Costume pinterest

2. Sadness

Tape Intensely It was a hit in 2015 for the teaching that it left to its entire audience. He talks about the five emotions that a human being can experience and all of them are represented by little colored people: joy, fear, disgust, anger and sadness. Just this last one, blue, is one of the best known and whose costume can be made with things from home.

Sadness Costume pinterest

3.Scream

The most appropriate costume for this time is that of scream, one of the best known and most popular satirical horror films. The series already has some variations, but the main character is always the same. In addition, it is one of the easiest to perform.

Scream costume pinterest

4. Daphne and Wilma

If you are a fan of Scooby Doo or looking to go to a meeting with your best friend, teenage girls who solve mysteries are the best option. They are Shaggy’s friends They help hunt down evildoers.

Daphne and Vilma costume pinterest

5. Instagram Filters

Nowadays it is very common for social network users to use filters to soften the light on their face a little or because they simply want to look different. On Pinterest there are some options to dress up with that contrast: a man and a woman wanted to show the reality of what it is like to publish retouched photos on the Internet.

Instagram Filter Disguise pinterest

6. Mario Bros.

One last option to share with one of your loved ones is Mario Bros, the protagonist of a video game that premiered in 1985, and Princess Peach. She has always been kidnapped by Bowser in each of the game’s editions, so Mario travels through different universes with the aim of rescuing her from her.

Mario Bros Costume pinterest

This tradition dates back to about 3000 years ago, according to the University of Oxford, when the Celtic peoples of Europe celebrated their new year. It is said that this holiday was called Samhain and that it was actually November 1.

On the eve of the celebration, on October 31, they performed a ritual to bid farewell to Lugh, the God of the Sun, as well as to welcome the cold nights of autumn. It was also believed that on that day the spirits walked the Earth as they went on their way to the “beyond”.

On the other hand, as for the costumes: they gathered at bonfires after having sacrificed animals as a tribute to their gods and they wore disguises to confuse the supposed spirits, according to beliefs.

