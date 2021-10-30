Halloween, a Shazam 2 star recreated Brie Larson’s look in Scott Pilgrim

The doubt about what to choose as a Halloween disguise, as we know, is always a drama, which often resolves itself in the hours preceding the celebrations. An actress of Shazam 2, which with this imitation of Brie Larson in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World he won it all.

More than ten years after its release, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World still remains a timeless cult. The experimental film by Edgar Wright, which will soon come out with Last Night in Soho, was based on the comic of the same name by Brian Lee O’Malley. Wright’s film does not only recall the special effects and the incredible humor, but above all the biting soundtrack around which all the narration of the adventures – and the challenges – was centered si Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) to earn the love of Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Spendibili hard rock songs for years occupied the headphones of fans. We’re talking about timeless hits like Treshold or Garbage Truck by Sex Bob-Omb, Scott Pilgrim’s fictional band that could sing on the roaring voice of the frontman, Mark Webber, who has nothing to envy to the real rock bands of today.

But among the numerous pieces there were also some pieces with a more feminine and no less pressing sensibility. Like Black Sheep, Metrix song that could count on the feat. from Brie Larson in the role of Natalie “Envy” Adams, Scott’s ex now engaged to one of Ramona’s 7 evil exes to defeat. Just a short while ago the song returned to the top of the Billboard 100 thanks to a new release, which led Larson to joke with fans: “More than a decade later and my pop star dreams continue to persist! Black Sheep is now available. on the streaming service, so you no longer have to record on screen from YouTube or create your own mp3s to listen to it. “

Loading... Advertisements

It will also be for this sudden revival that one of the stars of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, second chapter dedicated to super DC, chose Larson’s look as his Halloween costume. We are talking about Rachel Zegler, YouTuber almost unknown to the big screens but which will debut shortly with notable titles: above all, we told you about Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. The cosplay of Zegler even caught the attention of Edgar Wright, who made fun of it on social media. In the meantime, here’s what we know about Rachel Zegler and Shazam 2. Are you looking forward to it? Tell us in the comments.