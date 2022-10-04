Halloween comes to Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO Max with terrifying premieres

The platforms of streaming has welcomed the scariest time of year with an extensive number of titles related to the panic. And there is something for everyone: movies that take place in haunted houses, stories based on real events and even documentaries that prove some of the most famous theories about spirits. The platforms, without a doubt, want to contribute to the fear of Halloween.

But Not all premieres are terrifying. For those who are not so fond of scares, Netflix, for example, has prepared some of the most anticipated releases of the year. sacred Familythe series with Manolo Caro at the helm and a cast that includes greats from the Spanish industry, such as Najwa Nimri, Carla Campra, Alba Flores, Álvaro de Rico, Macarena Gomez, arrives on the platform on October 14th. In it, viewers will discover a family with many secrets and an identity to protect.

As for the movies, the girl who had it all, starring Mila Kunis, will be available from October 7th and is the must-watch thriller for the month of October. Also, school of good and evil will arrive on the 19th as the platform’s own version of your school of magic throughout Harry Potter.

Netflix premieres

october series

the midnight club

This horror series is set in a home for terminally ill patients who decide to make a pact: send a message from the afterlife when they die. will arrive on the platform October 7.

Vigilant

the creator of American Horror Story uses a haunted house as a location. The story begins with a family moving after receiving very strange letters: someone who calls himself El Vigilante is watching them. The release date is October 13.

Right from the start

And the romantic touch could not be missing. This series has Florence as the setting and presents an artist and a chef among whom sparks fly as soon as they meet. His story reaches homes on October 21.

Movies for all tastes

without fear of the stars

This film follows a girl with anxiety through her day to day, in a teen movie that will hook even those who are not. The premiere is October 5th.

school of good and evil

This fantasy film is inevitably reminiscent of Harry Potter. But with the difference that, in this case, this school not only trains the heroes but also the villains of the stories. Arrives at the platform October 19.

The Spirit of Bridge Hollow

Priah Ferguson, the actress who plays Erika in stranger things, together with his father, he will have to deal with all the Halloween decorations in his town suddenly coming to life. This option, available from October 14this ideal for those who are not especially fond of horror movies to use.

documentaries of october

28 paranormal days

Three teams of people will go into some of the paranormal locations that Ed and Lorrain Warren talk about to show the reality of them. It will be available from October 21.

The redeemer team

This documentary, which arrives on October 7, follows the United States national basketball team as they win the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Amazon Prime Video

Series

The Peripheral

This series is centered on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman who is trying to keep her family together, even though it is already broken, in a town in a future America. Flynne is ambitious and smart, but she is doomed and without a future. Until she knocks on her door. She will arrive on the platform day 21

The Devil’s Hour

Lucy Chambers wakes up every night at exactly 3:33 a.m., in the middle of the so-called devil’s hour. One day, her name is connected to a series of brutal murders in the place where she lives. From that moment on, the answers that have eluded her all the previous years will begin to come into focus. The release date is October 28.

Missing (Season 3)

Group 2 of the Disappeared of the Central Brigade, with chief inspector Santiago Abad, Sebas, Azhar and Rodrigo, return to work on new cases of disappearances that, at first, seem impossible. The new cases arrive on Amazon Prime Video on October 7.

Amazon Prime Video adds offers to its catalog for all tastes. Photo: Unsplash

Films

Cyrano

Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles in any confrontation with his razor-sharp verbal wit and stinging sword in duels. Also, he is ahead of his time, but is convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his friend Roxanne (played by Haley Bennett). Thus, he decides not to declare her feelings to him and, meanwhile, his beloved falls in love at first sight with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.). The release date is day 11.

Catherine Called Birdy

Birdy is an energetic, intelligent and adventurous teenager, whom her father, Lord Rollo, wants to marry off to a rich man in exchange for money and land in order to get out of financial ruin. But she is willing to reject any suitor in ever more ingenious ways. The premiere is the day October 7.

Argentina, 1985

This film is inspired by the true story of prosecutors Julio Strassera Y Luis Moreno Ocampo, which in 1985 investigated and brought to trial the bloodiest military dictatorship in the history of Argentina. Military influence was still considerable in the fragile new democracy, but, undeterred by it, the two assembled a young legal team for their legal battle. Despite the constant threats against them and their families, they raced against the clock to do justice for the victims of the military junta. Arrives at the platform day 21

hbo max

Series

RogueHeroes

This new series from Steven Knight tells the story of the formation of the British Army’s Special Air Service during World War II. The series follows Stirling, a young officer who is hospitalized after a training exercise goes wrong. After this, and convinced that the traditional commando units do not work as they should, he creates a radical plan to change them. The release date is day 30.

Garcia!

This Spanish production is one of the most anticipated, based on the comic by Santiago García and Luis Bustos. It tells the satirical story of a Spanish superhero designed during the Franco regime. He was frozen for decades and suddenly wakes up in present-day Spain, where he will not only have to adapt to the new times but also face the supervillains who have also returned. Arrives at the platform October 28.

Avenue 5 (Season 2)

This new season means traveling back to a not too distant future where space tourism is a booming business. Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) is crewing a luxury spaceship owned by Herman Judd (Josh Gad) when he suddenly veers disastrously off course. This fact turns a voyage intended to be an eight-week cruise into an eight-year voyage. This second part arrives October 11th.

Films

The Owners

This youth horror production ends up being much more morbid and violent than it initially seems: Maisie Williams is in charge of the cast of this film in which a group of young robbers break into the house of some elderly people when they are away. But when they return earlier than expected, a series of situations take place in which the victims are not what they seem. The release date is October 2nd.

Wonder Woman 1984

This new Wonder Woman solo feature film, played by Gal Gadot, has Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wig as villains. Although this installment did not end up fitting in as well as the first installment at the box office, it is still a proposal full of action and color. Arrives at the Warner platform on October 19.

documentaries

Maria Marta: the crime of Country

Carlos Carrascosa, husband of María Marta García Belsunce, found her lifeless body on October 27, 2002, in the bathroom of her house. The residence was located in an exclusive private neighborhood in the province of Buenos Aires. But what at first seemed to be a domestic accident ended up being one of the most emblematic crimes in Argentina. It is already available on the platform.

The Oath (Part 2)

This documentary is based on the United States federal trial against Keith Raniere. In this case, the production brings a rare glimpse into Raniere’s inner circle, including NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman. The new installment traces the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s supporters and defectors as new evidence and shocking revelations come to light. Meanwhile, both federal prosecutors and defense attorneys are participating in a trial positioned in the spotlight of the entire country. Arrives at the platform day 18