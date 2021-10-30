Halloween conquers Cardano. Children in the square with the monstrous passport





CARDANO TO THE FIELD – Halloween conquers Cardano al Campo. Judging by the many families who flocked to the center yesterday, 29 October, from 3.30 pm, we can undoubtedly consider a successful experiment.event organized by traders with the patronage of the municipal administration.

“Happy Halloween Cardanese”, this is the name of the event, was born after a hard period of lockdown, from the desire of traders to get involved and encourage families to take to the streets and share moments of joy with their children. “It was a beautiful day, full of events, meetings, tricks and treats, but above all full of life”, he explains Ilaria Calapa ‘, one of the organizers. “Children in the streets, carry our monstrous passport, they had to look for the merchants to receive the sweets ». The rich program was completed by Castagnata, themed face painting, monstrous readings, creative workshops and finally the spectacle of Doctor G in the square at nightfall.

At the end of the party there is the satisfaction among the traders of having created a successful event. «Thanks go to the entire Group of traders for their commitment, to the volunteers for their support and to the councilor for productive activities Meri Suriano who supported us in every possible way», comments Calapa ‘. «I tell the Cardanesi to follow us because there will be other surprises and other wonderful events to bring our Cardano to life».

