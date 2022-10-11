Halloween costumes 2022: What if, like Hailey Bieber, we dressed up as Britney Spears?

It is probably one of the Halloween costumes that marked the 2021 vintage the most: last year, Hailey Bieber revealed on Instagram a series of photos in the guise of Britney Spears. Become iconic since the release of the music video Baby One More Time (which also launched the career of the American singer) in 1999, the slightly sulphurous schoolgirl outfit has been one of the most popular Halloween costumes in pop culture ever since.

How to replicate Hailey Bieber’s Halloween costumes as Britney Spears?

The schoolgirl outfit inspired by the music video Baby One More Time

If it is identifiable in the blink of an eye, this outfit is mainly composed of fashion pieces that we all already have at home and that we can then easily wear in everyday life: all you need is a gray cardigan, a black miniskirt, a loose white shirt to tie at the waist, a yoga bra, pink scrunchies and you’re done.

H&M – Rib knit cardigan & Other Stories – Patch Pocket Shirt

Organic Basics – Silver Tech Active Bra Burgundy Mango – Elastic waist mini skirt

Faux fur scrunchies

The latex outfit inspired by the music video I’m A Slave 4 U

Second source of inspiration that will delight the most daring and adopted last year by Hailey Bieber : another look that has now become emblematic of the career of Britney Spears preview in clip I’m A Slave 4 Ureleased in 2001, which consists of black latex pants and a pink singlet – coming out next summer as the Barbiecore trend continues to be in the spotlight.

Lido – Tredici 2-piece swimsuit Fuchsia pink Stradivarius – Vinyl trousers

The clip-inspired latex catsuit Oops I Did It Again

Last option – and not least – approved by Hailey Bieber : the latex catsuit worn by Britney Spears in the cult clip Oops I Did It Again. An ultra-simple choice for guaranteed maximum effect.