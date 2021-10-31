Halloween costumes inspired by TV series and famous characters

How much inspiration from the world of TV series and not only for Halloween! This year you will be spoiled for choice, between new trends and others that are renewed. One of the first that dates back to a few months ago concerns WandaVision. Who wouldn’t want to dress up as Scarlet Witch imitating Elizabeth Olsen? His red costume, admired in the Marvel TV series, has already made its way into the hearts of the show addicted long ago and is perfect for a Halloween themed night. Another trend that comes from the TV series instead concerns Squid Game. Admit it: the idea of ​​wearing one never crossed your mind green and white jumpsuit? Or to buy a mask with a geometric symbol? Don’t worry, we are not here to judge you.

TV series, movies and famous people inspire Halloween looks

Another trend that also remembers Squid Game, but more The paper house, is the classic red jumpsuit which, when combined with the mask of Salvador Dali, is in perfect mood with the arrival of the second part of the last season of The casa de papel. For several years now, Halloween has become synonymous with red jumpsuits. This year, with the complicity of Squid Game, there could be many more.

For a touch from the era of the regency, the look is once again the Bridgerton. The beloved Shondaland series has dusted off the vintage touch not only in clothing, but also in furniture. On the occasion of Halloween, don’t be scandalized if anyone wants to try their hand at a dark version of Daphne Bridgerton. If you like chess, this is the perfect opportunity to follow the trend of the TV series starring Anya Taylor-Joy: everyone could be like Beth Harmon on Halloween.

But not just TV series. The influence also comes from the films as well as from the most prominent characters such as for example Kim Kardashian. The latter, on the occasion of the most recent Met Gala, chose to wear a costume made by Balenciaga, a total black creation that literally covers from head to toe, including the face. Also Harry Style, fashion icon and former member of one direction, could help the imagination, especially looking at the look with a leather jacket and green boa worn at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Cruella de Mon, returned to the cinema with a live action remake that saw the ruthless stylist with the features of Emma Stone. The two-tone wig is a must and easy to find, especially at this time of year.

