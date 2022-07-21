Halloween Ends – Premiere 2022 – New Teaser

Halloween Ends is a horror movie starring Jamie Lee Curtis and continues exactly where it left off Halloween Kills.

With Halloween Ends they seem to hint that this is over, but no one ends up very well believing it. The movie continues with the plot line of Halloween Kills, which will be released in 2021 and we don’t know how it is nor have we seen it, but you know what to expect from a slasherso…

Well, nothing, the issue is, we intuit, that making two movies at the same time is cheaper than recording one and then the other, since life doesn’t change much either (or does) because they decided to make both to release them in 2020 and 2021 , but things turned out the way they did with the little bug that we all know and they had to be delayed a year.

The tape continues to star Jaimie Lee Curtis and is also signed by David Gordon Green.

They could have released the trailer by now, but I think they’ll reserve it for a bit yet, just in case the Black Death arrives or something.

Well, that’s it, that Halloween Ends intends to end this long saga that has been tormenting us for forty years and seeing several generations of human beings grow up, and this guy who doesn’t get tired of doing the same thing all the time.

If it is that the one who perseveres triumphs!

PS: I just discovered the best: with two noses they tell us precisely what day it will be released:

Release date

October 14, 2022