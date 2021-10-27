News

Halloween, five unmissable films for a horror evening

There are now very few days to go Halloween, the scariest holiday of the year. To spend a horror themed evening without leaving your living room, you can think of seeing a film in perfect harmony with the atmosphere of the “witches night”. Let’s see some suggestions.

Halloween, decorating the house with a pumpkin: the best ideas

Scream

“Scream” is a great classic for Halloween. At the center of the story a group of boys who are chased, captured and then killed by a serial killer wearing a black cloak and a white mask. The saga had an extraordinary success, so much so that the killer costume is one of the most popular to celebrate the night of October 31st.

Halloween – The night of the witches

Another great classic is “Halloween – Night of the Witches”, a 1978 film directed by John Carpenter. The film tells the story of Michael Myers, a psychopath who escapes from an asylum where he is locked up to persecute teenagers in the town of Haddonfield.

The Others

Film directed by Alejandro Amenabar, “The Others” manages to capture the viewer by triggering a sense of restlessness in him without using scenes of blood or death. The main protagonist of a story with an unexpected final twist is an extraordinary Nicole Kidman.

It

A movie symbol of Halloween par excellence. “It”, the film version of Stephen King’s book, sees at the center of the story a group of boys who go in search of Georgie, the brother of one of them who has mysteriously disappeared along with other children. The one guilty? The clown It.

Shining

A masterpiece also inspired by a Stephen King novel, “The Shining” describes the events that take place at the Overlook Hotel, animated by diabolical forces that soon take over caretaker Jack Torrance, played by a crazy Jack Nicholson.

