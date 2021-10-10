Halloween in the cinema, upcoming films

MEDIUM

Medium is a 2021 action horror film starring Tony Sperandeo and Hal Yamanouchi. Theatrical release October 14, 2021. Distributed by Emy Productions.

Medium, a film directed by Massimo Paolucci, tells of a theft committed by a gang of robbers in a bar, which manages to steal a booty of many tens of thousands of euros. The group does not imagine that the owner of the bar, Cagliostro (Tony Sperandeo), is linked to the world of the underworld; in fact, in a short time the man manages to track them down. Cagliostro, however, proposes to petty criminals to collaborate and score a blow together: they will have to recover on their own a precious green jade medallion inside a villa, located in Umbria and belonging to the businessman of Chinese origin. Hung (Hal Yamanouchi). If they manage to carry the mission, Cagliostro will leave them free to keep all the money they have stolen from him.

During the feat the gang will discover that the pendant is worn around the neck by Sofia (Martina Angelucci), Hung’s daughter. The young woman, however, is in a coma and seems to be alive only thanks to an arcane magical ritual. This discovery will be just the beginning of a long night, marked by moments of extreme violence.

THE LAST DUEL

The Last Duel is a 2021 historical drama genre film directed by Ridley Scott, starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver. Cinema release on October 14, 2021. Duration 152 minutes. Distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.

The Last Duel, a film directed by Ridley Scott, is set in the fourteenth century, during the Hundred Years War, and tells a true story, that of the last “duel of God” fought in France under the reign of Charles VI. After returning from the war, the knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), a great fighter on the battlefield, discovers that his wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer) was raped by the squire and his friend Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), known for his sagacity and his oratory art.

Marguerite bravely decides to bring Jacques to trial and report what happened, but she is not believed. Since the woman’s testimony was too weak at the time, because she lacked any legal position without the presence of her husband, the rape victim was accused of telling lies.

This is how Jean, in order to defend his wife’s honor, decides to resort to the chivalrous code and challenge Jacques to a duel, following the principle of “Deus Vult”, that is, the survivor by divine will would have won the contest. Only one of the two will therefore be able to survive what was the last judicial duel in French history and one of the most exhausting …

VENOM: THE FURY OF CARNAGE

Venom: Carnage’s Fury is a 2021 action-genre film, directed by Andy Serkis, starring Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson. Cinema release on October 14, 2021. Duration 90 minutes. Distributed by Sony Pictures Italia / Warner Bros. Pictures Italia.

Venom: Carnage’s Fury, directed by Andy Serkis, is the sequel to the first Marvel anti-hero film starring Tom Hardy. After finding a host body in the investigative reporter Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote will face a new enemy, Carnage (Woody Harrelson) alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady. In the post credits scene of the first film, in fact, Eddie Brock on his motorcycle reaches the San Quentin prison to interview the murderer. During their brief dialogue, Kasady foretells that she will be able to get out of prison and carry out a new carnage. The killer, in fact, manages to escape from prison, hosting an alien symbiote, the red Carnage, who will sow terror in the city. Only Brock and his Venom can stop him …

2 GHOSTS TOO MUCH

2 Ghosts of Too Much is a 2021 comedy film, directed by Nunzio Fabrizio Rotondo, Paolo Vita, with Nunzio Fabrizio Rotondo and Paolo Vita. Theatrical release October 21, 2021. Released by Notorious Pictures.

2 Ghosts of Too Much, the film directed by Nunzio Fabrizio Rotondo and Paolo Vita, follows the story of two old friends, Nunzio (Nunzio Fabrizio Rotondo) And Paul (Paolo Vita). The two have an inconclusive working past behind them and in the face of yet another bankruptcy expedient to earn a living they end up getting into debt with a loan shark. To get out of the ugly situation in which they have gotten into, the two embark on a bizarre undertaking: they become two arranged mediums, thanks to Nunzio’s technological skills. The two friends thus find themselves going from house to house to give their naive customers the opportunity to meet their deceased loved ones, that is, holograms that look like them.

What will happen when one day Nunzio and Paolo find themselves in front of it Duchess Gilda (Carlotta Rondana) and his lady-in-waiting Cettina (Enrica Guidi), or two real ghosts?

HALLOWEEN KILLS

Halloween Kills is a 2021 horror, thriller film, directed by David Gordon Green, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Anthony Michael Hall. Cinema release on 21 October 2021. Duration 106 minutes. Distributed by Universal Pictures.

Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green, picks up where she left off in the previous chapter with Michael Myers trapped in the burning house, while Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), his daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) run away in a car, after hitchhiking. But Michael is still alive and the firemen who rushed to put out the fire in the building will find out at their expense.

Meanwhile, Laurie is rushed to the hospital, due to her stab wounds, and, not knowing what is happening at the fire, believes she has finally killed her lifelong nightmare. His relief, however, is blown away by the news that the firefighters are all dead, viciously killed by the homicidal maniac.

This time, however, Laurie is ready to stop the evil forever, preparing the whole town of Haddonfield to hunt down Michael. The women of the Strode family, together with a group of survivors of the murderous madness of the Myers, put together a group of vigilantes, who search the city in search of the masked man, determined to take him out for good …

RON – A FRIEND OUT OF PROGRAM

Ron – An Unscheduled Friend is a 2021 animated adventure film, directed by Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine, Octavio E. Rodriguez, with Lillo and Zach Galifianakis. Cinema release on 21 October 2021. Duration 106 minutes. Distributed by Walt Disney Pictures.

Ron – An Unscheduled Friend, directed by Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine and Octavio E. Rodriguez, is set in a world where robots walk and talk, becoming best friends and good company for children. The trend among kids is to have a B * bot, a sort of out-of-the-box robotic best friend.

When Barney Pudowski, an eleven-year-old boy, receives his B * bot as a gift from his father, he is thrilled, but his enthusiasm dies when he turns on the device; he discovers, in fact, that his robot Ron it doesn’t work as it should. The device should walk, talk and connect on social media, simulating a “best friend” for the young man with a somewhat shy and lonely character, but Ron’s malfunctions initially seem to discourage him and sometimes embarrass him. This new “unscheduled” friend, however, will allow Barney to discover true friendship in all its wonderful and messy facets.

ANTLERS

Antlers is a 2021 horror film, directed by Scott Cooper, starring Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons. Released to theaters on October 28, 2021. Distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.

Antlers, the film directed by Scott Cooper, tells the story of Julia Meadows (Keri Russell), a teacher from a small town in Oregon, who is becoming interested in a shy and introverted student, Lucas Weaver (Jeremy T. Thomas), when she discovers (too late) that the boy is hiding a terrible secret, which could endanger the life of the small town in Oregon where the woman lives with her brother sheriff Paul Meadows (Jesse Plemons).

In the cast of the film there are also Graham Green, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane And Amy Madigan.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2

The Addams Family 2 is an animated film, comedy of 2021, directed by Greg Tiernan, with Virginia Raffaele and Pino Insegno. Theatrical release October 28, 2021. Distributed by Eagle Pictures.

The Addams Family 2, the animated film directed by Greg Tiernan, sequel to The Addams Family (2019), brings back to the big screen the strange and funny family, created by the American humorist Charles Addams, grappling with a new adventure.

In this new chapter, the spouses Gomez and Morticia, will have to deal with the age of their two children and surrender to the idea that Wednesday and Pugsley are no longer two small children. In fact, the boys even skip family dinners to devote themselves as much as possible to their monstrous games. So in an attempt to regain the relationship with their children, Gomez and Morticia decide to take a nice vacation with the whole family. The spooky haunted camper will take them across America on a journey to the edge of reality, along with their IT cousin and singular new characters. What will happen this time to the scariest family of all time?

For the original you we return Charlize Theron for the character of Morticia Addams, Oscar Isaac for Gomez And Bette Midler for the Grandmother. Nick Kroll will once again lend its voice to Uncle Fester, Chloë Grace Moretz to Wednesday, Conrad Vernon to Lurch And Snoop Dogg to Cousin Itt. The original voice of Pugsley Addams this time it will be that of Javon Walton. A new character by the name of Cyrus and voiced by Bill Hader, will be part of this new chapter.