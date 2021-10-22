Halloween makeup 2021: ideas, from Harley Quinn to Joker

Choose the scariest.

The Halloween makeup 2021 relies on cult films. To the horror films that made history. They and their protagonists, also protagonists of terrifying make-up. Looks that just look remind us of shivering with fear rehearsed while watching that or that movie.

All that remains is to choose, without fear. Between characters like Harley Quinn or Joker, inanimate objects such as the puppet from Deep red or Chucky, la killer doll (cult horror toy from the 80s) or witches, vampires, devils, skeletons and all the classic repertoire of terror.

Halloween makeup 2021 for women and men: from Harley Quinn to Joker

The Joker by Joaquin Phoenix won his Oscar but there are many of Joker. That of Jack Nicholson (1989) and now Jared Leto (with her phosphorescent green hair and small tattoos scattered around her body). In common they have the white base of the skin, the thick and arched eyebrows and that giant and colored mouth. The mouth of an evil clown.

From Joker to Harley Quinn, his girlfriend. The best woman make-up for Halloween 2021 is the makeup worn by Margot Robbie, all the times she has been Harley Quinn. The eyelids hair colors follow: red on one side and blue on the other. The lips are always red and white skin. Small tattoos decorate the face. The smudges of makeup in this case they are granted. Indeed, recommended.

Halloween witch makeup: the color is purple

How to wear makeup on Halloween? If you are undecided you can consider the most classic of make-up. The one dedicated to them, the protagonists of the witches’ night: the witches themselves. The Supreme Witch serves as a source of inspiration. We are talking about Anne Hathaway, the protagonist of the film Witches by Robert Zemeckis. For her, nails black and long as if they were claws And purple makeup. The classic color of each evil witch which this year is also one of the trend colors of the year.

Simple Halloween Tricks: From Skeleton to Vampire

If you are looking for simple Halloween tricks rely on your dark circles. Highlighted, in all their depth, they will be the main element to give you theappearance of vampires, werewolves and zombies. Dark circles e red eyes (like after a shower where a lot of shampoo and soap got into your eyes…). Accompanied by a trapeze bob with a split in the center, then, they will make you look like Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) in the film Halloween of 1978.

It is not simple to make but a perfect tutorial, like what you can see below, will teach you how to accomplish the Halloween makeup 2021 from skeleton.

Discover i best Halloween tricks 2021 to do in the night of the witches in our GALLERY.

