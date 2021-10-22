News

Halloween makeup 2021: ideas, from Harley Quinn to Joker

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Choose the scariest.

The Halloween makeup 2021 relies on cult films. To the horror films that made history. They and their protagonists, also protagonists of terrifying make-up. Looks that just look remind us of shivering with fear rehearsed while watching that or that movie.

All that remains is to choose, without fear. Between characters like Harley Quinn or Joker, inanimate objects such as the puppet from Deep red or Chucky, la killer doll (cult horror toy from the 80s) or witches, vampires, devils, skeletons and all the classic repertoire of terror.

Halloween makeup 2021 for women and men: from Harley Quinn to Joker

The Joker by Joaquin Phoenix won his Oscar but there are many of Joker. That of Jack Nicholson (1989) and now Jared Leto (with her phosphorescent green hair and small tattoos scattered around her body). In common they have the white base of the skin, the thick and arched eyebrows and that giant and colored mouth. The mouth of an evil clown.

Joker played by Jack Nicholson in 1989 in Batman.

From Joker to Harley Quinn, his girlfriend. The best woman make-up for Halloween 2021 is the makeup worn by Margot Robbie, all the times she has been Harley Quinn. The eyelids hair colors follow: red on one side and blue on the other. The lips are always red and white skin. Small tattoos decorate the face. The smudges of makeup in this case they are granted. Indeed, recommended.

Halloween witch makeup: the color is purple

How to wear makeup on Halloween? If you are undecided you can consider the most classic of make-up. The one dedicated to them, the protagonists of the witches’ night: the witches themselves. The Supreme Witch serves as a source of inspiration. We are talking about Anne Hathaway, the protagonist of the film Witches by Robert Zemeckis. For her, nails black and long as if they were claws And purple makeup. The classic color of each evil witch which this year is also one of the trend colors of the year.

Loading...
Advertisements

Simple Halloween Tricks: From Skeleton to Vampire

If you are looking for simple Halloween tricks rely on your dark circles. Highlighted, in all their depth, they will be the main element to give you theappearance of vampires, werewolves and zombies. Dark circles e red eyes (like after a shower where a lot of shampoo and soap got into your eyes…). Accompanied by a trapeze bob with a split in the center, then, they will make you look like Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) in the film Halloween of 1978.

makeup halloween 2021 man woman Dracula

Christopher Lee as Dracula.

It is not simple to make but a perfect tutorial, like what you can see below, will teach you how to accomplish the Halloween makeup 2021 from skeleton.

Discover i best Halloween tricks 2021 to do in the night of the witches in our GALLERY.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

727
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
681
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
565
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
503
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
469
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
396
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
363
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
313
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
310
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
291
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top