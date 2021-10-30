Halloween Marathon at the Odeon | TViWeb

Trick or treat? But why not a nice evening at the cinema instead, of course full of thrills? To propose it is the Odeon Cinema in Vicenza, which for Sunday 31 October from 8.45 pm until early morning is organizing a special “Halloween Horror Night” unleashing a series of masterpieces: “Shining – Extended Edition” by Stanley Kubrick at the opening; John Carpenter’s “The Thing” at 11.30pm; “Carrie – The gaze of Satan” by Brian De Palma at 1.40; and finally “The night of the living dead” at 3.30 by George A. Romero.

The event is realized thanks to the contribution of the Municipality of Vicenza through the 2021 Culture Call, as part of the project “Vicenza beyond Covid: with culture we start again”, won by the Cinema Odeon, which for the occasion is involved in a horror marathon never experienced before in its historic hall, the longest-running in Italy, open since 1907. And it does so with a decidedly tempting menu, selected by Enrico Ladisa and Denis Lotti tailored for lovers of the genre or for those who want to experience a “thrill of the author”.

The highlight of the evening will undoubtedly be “Shining”, directed in 1980 by Kubrick and proposed at the Odeon in the American extended version of 144 minutes, therefore with 24 minutes of unreleased scenes, naturally with Giancarlo Giannini to lend his voice, for the dubbing Italian, to the character of Jack Torrance, played by Jack Nicholson. Regarded as one of the greatest horror films ever made, “The Shining” was produced by Kubrick himself, who also wrote the script with Diane Johnson. Also in the cast is Shelley Duvall, who plays Wendy Torrance, Scatman Crothers as Dick Halloran and Danny Lloyd as Danny Torrance.

Carpenter’s film, which followed, in 1982 paved the way for the alien-horror genre, while that of De Palma, in 1978, brought a story by King to the big screen for the first time. Finally, to close the horror marathon with a flourish (cinematically speaking, of course), the most classic and imitated zombie-movie, dated 1968 and signed by Romero.

Admission is forbidden for children under 14. The special single ticket for the four films is 8 euros and can be purchased at the cash desk of the Odeon Cinema or online at the link https://odeonvicenza.18tickets.it/. To access the evening, as for any show at the Odeon, it is necessary to show the Green Pass, negative buffer or exemption.