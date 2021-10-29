Halloween night on Rai4

Trick or treat?

Rai4 gives an appointment to its spectators for a horror marathon: Sunday 31 October, starting at 21.20, a perfect Halloween night in the company of first run and cult films of the horror genre.

It begins in prime time with the first-run film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, directed by the talented Norwegian director of Troll Hunter And Autopsy André Øvredal and produced by Guillermo Del Toro.

Adaptation of the homonymous books by Alvin Schwartz, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark tells the disturbing misadventures of a group of teenagers who, sneaking into the cursed house of the Bellows, steal the notebook of Sarah, a girl accused of witchcraft and executed many years earlier. But the horror stories contained in Sarah Bellows’ notebook begin to manifest themselves to the unwary boys who stole it.

Set in the late 1960s, in the midst of the Vietnam War and a few days after Nixon’s election as US President, André Øvredal’s film takes on a political and social significance that elevates him above other teenagers. horror and finds a particular iconography of horror in the different scary stories it brings to the stage.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark USA / 2019 / Horror Directed by André Øvredal Starring Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn, Javier Botet, Mark Steger Written by Alvin Schwartz, Guillermo del Toro, Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, Patrick Melton, Marcus Dunstan, John August

Following, The queen of the damned from Michael Rymer, elegant horror / rock inspired by Anne Rice’s novel of the same name and sequel to Interview with the vampire.

The vampire Lestat awakens to the present day and becomes the frontman of a nu-metal band. Its music awakens Akasha, queen of all vampires who does not want to give up her hegemony on Earth.

Infused with decadent charm and backed up by a Korn-curated soundtrack, The Queen of the Damned is played by Stuart Townsend, who inherits the role that was from Tom Cruise, and from the singer / actress Aaliyah, fatally disappeared in a plane crash just as the filming of the film was ending.

The queen of the damned Australia, USA / 2002 / Fantasy, Horror / 101 min. Directed by Michael Rymer With Stuart Townsend, Aaliyah, Marguerite Moreau, Vincent Perez, Paul McGann, Lena Olin, Claudia Black, Bruce Spence, Christian Manon, Matthew Newton Written by Michael Petroni

Halloween night continues with Lost boys by Joel Schumacher, a cult of the ’80s of teenage vampire cinema, e Game of Death from Sebastien Landry And Laurence Morais-Lagace, which brings to the stage a deadly game in which the only rule not to be killed is to kill.

Lost boys USA / 1987 / Horror, Comedy / 97 min. Directed by Joel Schumacher Starring Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, Dianne Wiest, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz, Edward Herrmann, Jamison Newlander, Billy Wirth, Alex Winter Written by Janice Fischer, James Jeremias