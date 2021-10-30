Halloween on Prime Video

The scariest night of the year is coming! An excellent opportunity to be inspired by some themed titles, between upcoming films and series or already available on Prime Video, to find the Halloween costume or the perfect scary marathon.

Let’s start with the thrill marathons of Welcome to the Blumhouse chapter I and II, e Bates Motel, then passing through The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

For a long weekend of fear, here are the titles to discover on Prime Video.

Welcome to the Blumhouse

For those who want to spend a long night of fear, there are the two chapters of Welcome to the Blumhouse, a project consisting of eight genre films produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios.

Featuring Blumhouse’s trademark thrilling suspense, each present a unique perspective on common themes centered around family and love as redemptive or destructive forces.

The films of the project are: Night, Black Box (Find yourself), Evil Eye (The eye of evil), The Lie (The lie), Bingo Hell, Black as Night, The Manor, Madres.





Mother!

Horror directed by Darren Aronofsky, and starring Academy Award winners Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, tells the story of a couple who live in an old cottage in the middle of the woods, destroyed by a fire and rebuilt with the help of a mysterious crystal. The arrival of unexpected guests will upset their peaceful existence.





The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Two-season horror drama set ten years after the outbreak of the Zombie apocalypse, tells the story of a group of teenagers who grew up in the midst of planetary catastrophe, never having known the world before the undead.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Joe Holt, Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold and Ted Sutherland.





I know what you did

Written and produced by Sara Goodman, the Amazon Original series is based on the novel by Lois Duncan and the iconic 1997 film.

A year after the fatal car accident that rocked their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves tied by a dark secret and haunted by a brutal killer. As they try to find out who is chasing them, the boys reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect city, and of themselves.

New episodes every Friday, until the season finale on November 12th.

I know what you did US / 2021 / Drama, Mystery Created by Craig Macneill, Benjamin Semanoff, Logan Kibens Starring Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Bill Heck, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom

Bates Motel

Horror drama, tells the troubled adolescence of Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) and the obsessive and morbid relationship with his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga).

After the apparently Western death of her husband, the two move to the small town of White Pine Bay, Oregon, where they run an old motel. From this moment, a terrible chain of events influences and shapes Norman’s psyche, revealing its dark side.

Series in five seasons, contemporary prequel by Psycho, Hitchcock’s masterpiece.