Halloween – Scary cars and trucks – PHOTO GALLERY (Sunday 31 October 2021)

It all started in 1971 with Duel: a then almost unknown Steven Spielberg, in his second feature film, ushered in the fashion of demon-possessed vehicles. His TV film, which had as its protagonist – or rather, as antagonist – a ‘Carkiller tank, he taught. And they liked it so much that it was decided to bring it to the big screen. In an extended version, with new sequences shot ad hoc. Too bad that the old Peterbilt 281 engine, used for the original film, had already been destroyed for the final scene. It was therefore decided to fall back on two copies of Peterbilt 351, almost identical to the first, which made it possible to bring the duration of the film from 74 to 90 minutes.

Car possessed. Certainly, the long series of horror vehicles found its greatest popularity in the cinema with the film Christine The Infernal Machine, … Read on quattroruote

Advertising





EmaPaladino : Today is Halloween so I recommend being disciplined and not throwing up near parked cars. Others… – dinoadduci : Halloween – Scary cars and trucks – PHOTO GALLERY – MazdaEssedue : Mazda cars are scary beautiful ???? Happy Halloween from all of us at #MazdaEssedue ?? – PAndreotti : This beautiful ?? kitten that I colored with Dazzly gemstones, for halloween, symbolizes self – trust ‘! – markus_auto : The hearse, why buy it if … it’s Halloween! … –

Latest News from the network: Halloween Auto TV series to see on Halloween: The best news in streaming Read also Disney + embraces Halloween again with Hallowstream: here are the films and series for … One year after the terrible accident ofcar who upset the evening of their graduation, a group of …

The 12 most iconic cars from horror movies In the saga of Halloween , the car are numerous but not particularly iconic, with the exception of the ’77 Chevy Monte Carlo, on board of which the terrible Michael Myers kills the poor …

Halloween: the most terrifying cars in the world of cinema Virgilio Motori Loading... Advertisements Halloween. Biagio Conte “Do not promote messages and images of violence and horror that harm children” “Worried, I turn to all institutions, journalists, all religious realities, non-believers, schools and all families; don’t allow yourself to promote this horrible party …

Halloween in front of the screen? The 15 films to watch, including cult unmissable and new releases Halloween is not just parties and “trick or treat”, but also horror movies, splatter TV series and movie nights with the risk of not being able to sleep. Here is 15 …









Halloween Auto







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Halloween Auto





