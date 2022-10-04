HALLOWEEN SERIES | Seven Halloween series that premiere these days and you have to watch on Netflix, Disney and HBO

The entertainment platforms start the month of terror. Halloween is one of the most anticipated holidays and its preparation begins to prepare even before the month of October. Horror movies and monsters have a special place these days for all kinds of audiences. To the classics that seek to scare a more adult audience (even based on real events) are joined by other cartoons that use the theme, but do not resort to fear.

Now, new streaming platforms have taken over and add new titles to the public’s favorites. Precisely this month is used to release content of this type, arousing the concern of the audience. Here are seven titles coming to Netflix, Disney+, and HBO in the coming weeks that will add to your Halloween marathon to-do list:

the midnight club

Netflix premieres “The Midnight Club” on October 7, a series by Mike Flanagan based on the book of the same name by Christopher Pike. The plot follows the meetings that a group of teenagers hold in the Rotterdam Home psychiatric hospital, where they tell horror stories every night. In one of those meetings they make a promise to get in touch from beyond if one of them dies. When this happens, a series of strange events begin to unfold.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

After the success of the series based on the serious killer Jeffrey Dahmer, the new chapter of the docuseries “Conversations with a killer” arrives on Netflix on October 7. The episode includes some of the conversations that journalists and police officers had with the murderer, also known as “the Milwaukee murderer”, in which he narrated some of the atrocities he committed between 1978 and 1991, when he was stopped.

Sacred Family

Director Manolo Caro premieres “Sagrada familia” on October 14. Netflix will be in charge of presenting the story of four women whose relationship changes drastically when the past of one of them comes to light. What is a mother willing to do for her children?

Vigilant

This thriller arrives on Netflix on October 13 at the hands of Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, its directors. The plot revolves around a family that, after moving into the house of their dreams, begins to receive disturbing letters signed by “El Vigilante”.

Hall of Villains

Disney + recovers its “Hall of Villains”, a children’s Halloween special in which the most famous villains participate in a musical.

Candy

Jessica Biel becomes the protagonist and executive producer of this docuseries that collects the story of Candy Montgomery and that will be released on Disney + on October 12. The production is based on a true crime that took place in the United States in the 1980s.

María Marta, the crime of Country

On October 1, this series based on the true story of one of the most well-known crimes in Argentina, the murder of María Marta, premiered. Now available on HBO Max.