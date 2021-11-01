Halloween: the best costumes of Hollywood stars | Cinema

Halloween is over, and what remains on All Saints’ Day are the images of the hilarious costumes in which some of Hollywood’s most famous stars have dressed up. The social networks have been invaded by photos of these “transformations”, but perhaps the one that has made the most of himself is that of Steve Buscemi, who at Halloween decided to dress up as a… teenager.

The actor roamed the streets of Brooklyn, in the Park Slope area, doing Trick or Treat, wearing the boyish clothes he wore in 30 Rock’s episode The Private Investigator. An iconic scene that you can see below, in which the investigator he played was trying to blend in with the pupils of a high school:

Here are some photos taken by passers-by:

Seth Greeninstead, he disguised himself as none other than Chucky:

Kevin Hart and his wife recreated an iconic Michael Jackson video …

Courteney Cox and his friends, of course, could not fail to call Scream, also in view of the fifth episode of the upcoming saga …

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry kept up to date, dressing up as a doctor and a vaccine…

What if a year ago The Weeknd had managed to transform himself into the Mad Professor, this year he succeeded in an even more incredible feat, becoming a perfect Don Vito Corleone:

Kate Beckinsale created a bit of a stir by wearing a decidedly irreverent costume:

Ariana Grande has turned into none other than the Monster of the Black Lagoon:

Less demanding, but certainly effective, the costumes of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky: a demogorgon and a nurse …

Honorable mention for Kendall Jenner, who transformed into the Martian girl of Mars Attacks!

Rebel Wilson has become a competitor of the Squid Game:

Zoe Saldana and his family dressed up as Jack and Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas, plus a ninja, a transformer and a ninja robot …

Sarah Michelle Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. recreated instead Dirty Dancing:

In the end, January Jones became Angelica Graynamore from Joe against the volcano: