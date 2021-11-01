Halloween: the best costumes of the stars

Technically, Halloween it’s October 31st, but the stars are used to celebrate recurrence “Spooky” for at least three days, sharing their looks on Instagram. The disguises, which often spared no expense, are always a show for us as we watch them on social media. Some celebs have chosen to go creepy and scary – have you seen Heidi Klum’s grotesque new short? – while others have opted for a more kitschy and comical atmosphere (like Justin Bieber, who dressed up as a teddy bear). In any case, Vogue has collected all the best Halloween costumes of the famous in one article, for your enjoyment.

Many celebs paid tribute to their favorite colleagues. Hailey Bieber, for example, she dressed in the outfits of Britney Spears, including her look from the video “Slave 4 U” and the iconic schoolgirl costume from “Baby One More Time”. Yara Shahidi paid tribute to Aaliyah with her signature Tommy Hilfiger tube top. Saweetie, meanwhile, got dressed like Halle Berry in Catwoman.

Pop culture references were a hit again this year. Several stars dressed like characters of Squid Game, Netflix’s flagship show, at least for the end of 2021. Actress Kerry Washington dressed up as contestant 456, while Blackpink’s Lisa cosplayed the killer robot doll (the one that plays 1,2, 3 … star). The creepy costumes – a Halloween must – were well represented. Kendall Jenner she dressed as both a corpse bride and a Martian character from Mars Attacks! Reese Witherspoon she immersed herself in a reproduction of Birds by Alfred Hitchcock with an outfit that included patch birds applied. In the end, Chiara Ferragni and family wanted to give us their version of the Addams family.

So here are the best Halloween costumes of the stars seen so far

Harry Styles turned Dorothy, from Wizard of Oz Photo: Getty Images

This article was published on Vogue.com