Halloween to scream with Pinterest’s beauty trends

“Madness is, in an almost frightening sense, the greatest possible freedom because it frees you from your obligations towards society.” He said it Tim Burton, Hollywood director master of the horror-gothic-dream genre like Johnny Depp in Edward scissor hands. Without a doubt for the Halloween night it is allowed and, indeed, almost obligatory to let oneself be taken by madness, at least as regards the beauty look. Voice of the verb to dare.

The queen of Halloween night

He certainly knows something there German top Heidi Klum, who does not care at all about her 48 years (after all her husband is 32!) and is already preparing to show us one of her phenomenal make-up for Halloween night, happy to undergo hours and hours of makeup and wigs, as long as the result is absolutely creepy. His Halloween parties are said to be memorable. She certainly loves the horror movie genre.

Halloween, Pinterest’s beauty trends

In the meantime, as Halloween is now one step away, here comes the Pinterest Halloween 2021 Report, with many curiosities also and above all as regards the beauty looks to show off on this autumn night. This year the fantasy genre is going crazy, declined in metallic, fluo and intense colors. Among the most popular Halloween looks we find the fairycore makeup inspired by fairies (for example with drawings of wings around the eyes), the goblincore makeup (elf ears and hair accessories reminiscent of the undergrowth), the cottagecore makeup (with elements of nature and flowers painted on the face) and mermaid makeup (crowns of shells and dresses inspired by the underwater world). In the end, interest in the 1920s Halloween atmosphere is growing, so have fun bringing a vintage touch to your beauty look.

