Halloween: Top 5 Movies To See On Disney +

Halloween brings with it goliardia and terror and it is the latter that is sought in this period when it comes to cinema and television. THE horror movie have always been the main course of the night of the witches and by October 31st the streaming services have learned to adorn themselves properly, setting up a powerful schedule in terms of horror cinema, thriller and gothic fantasy.

Disney + obviously is no exception and taking advantage of the Star rib, the adult section of the platform, presents a pretty good collection of classics, cult and new releases. So let’s start a journey to the dream factory platform in search of the perfect Halloween night titles to watch alone or in companionsto.

5 movies to watch on Disney + on Halloween

Scary Movie 4

Let’s start with a classic comedy with horror tones. The Scary Movie saga is all about the parody of genre films, starting from Scream and the Exorcist up to the War of the Worlds as in this fourth chapter. Perhaps this is the last of the successful series to maintain a high level of fun, which will then inexorably slip away with spin-offs and subsequent chapters. In Scary Movie 4 the laughter never ends, which is why this film is certainly the best of its kind in the Disney + catalog which, in addition to taking a cue from Spielberg’s blockbuster, also parodies The Village, The Grudge and many other titles of the early 2000s.

The true story of Jack the Ripper

Cinecomic ante litteram, this film is inspired by Alan Moore’s masterpiece From Hell. Shot at the dawn of the new millennium, this film sports a first-rate cast starring Johnny Depp in perhaps his most successful period. The film traces the story of one of the most famous serial killers of all time who is the backdrop to a feature film with increasing tension, loaded with horror colors with which the events are painted.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

If Una Armchair for Two and Mom I Lost the Plane are timeless classics of Christmas day, Nightmare Before Christmas is the cult movie everyone thinks of when it comes to Halloween night. Tim Burton provides the idea for a musical that bursts into the world of animation stepping on its toes as one of the most innovative feature films ever. With the technique of motion capture a gothic world is built that best conveys the tones and atmospheres of the Halloween party. If you have signed up for a Disney + subscription, don’t miss this gem.

Into The Woods

Let’s stay on the musical theme but let’s move on to live action with Into The Woods. This film steals characters and mythology from the Disney world to build a familiar backdrop to the story. If you want to get out of the box and spend a Halloween night full of classic gothic probably this film is for you. Here too, a stellar cast stands out, with Meryl Streep, Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine and a small part of Johnny Depp.

Alien

We close the short list with a timeless classic of horror cinema: Alien. Disney + offers its subscribers the entire saga, but the first historical chapter is perhaps the most suitable to spend the evening in the name of terror. Tension and fear are ensured with one of the most terrifying films ever. If you’ve never seen it, don’t be intimidated by the release date (1979): xenomorphs don’t age.

