Halloween: Top 5 Movies What’s On Netflix

Are you looking for some horror movies to watch on Halloween night? NETFLIX is for you. Sifting through the platform’s catalog, there are some interesting products, old and new.

Below, therefore, 5 horror films will be identified to watch by doing, if desired, a nice marathon during the night of Halloween (and not only), with a nice pack of gummy candies and marshmallows.

Instead, if you were interested in delving into serial products on NETFLIX perfect to recover during Halloween, this article about the best four series in the catalog will be able to return very useful.

That said, let’s not waste any more time and below with the 5 best horror movies on Netflix.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

5. THE STRANGERS (2008)

The Strangers (2008)

Waiting for the release of the latest “Judgment night forever” in 2021, the horror / thriller genre of the so-called home invasion has achieved great success from the 2000s until today through several excellent films, such as Funny Games, Us and so on.

One above all is this curious one The Strangers, released in 2008, written and directed by Bryan Bertino (Mockingbird, The Strangers: Prey at night).

The couple made up of the beautiful Liv Tyler (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Incredible Hulk) and Scott Speedman (Underworld Trilogy) are going through a critical period for their love affair. Just think that she refused the marriage proposal. The two try to avoid each other inside the house until, knocking on the door, a disturbing blonde girl shows up who greets them saying that they would see each other later. Here begins the nightmare for the two partners, who will find themselves victims, first psychologically and then physically, of 3 strangers inside their home, that is, that place that should be the safest in the world.

Fear and tension guaranteed. In case you have already seen it, the sequel is recommended Strangers: Prey at night (2018) or Man in The Dark (2016), in which the roles are reversed.

4. ZOMBIELAND – DOUBLE SHOT (2019)

Zombieland – Double Strike (2019)

After the excellent success of Welcome to Zombieland (2009), director Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Gangster Squad) decides in 2019 to release the sequel Zombieland – Double Strike. Team that wins does not change, and here is Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin once again grappling with the slaughter of the zombies.

It’s been 6 years now, but the routine does not seem to have changed for the four protagonists who in the meantime have moved to the White House. In addition, they managed to divide the zombies present on earth into three categories: Homer, Hawking and Ninja.

The youngest of the group thinks to break the flat calm, who, in the midst of adolescence, feels the need to get out of her nest by escaping from Washington with a hipster. Thus begins the mission of the three protagonists in search of the fourth component through places and characters over the top.

Netflix offers this perfect title to make happy all those who do not necessarily want to be scared but also laugh, laugh and laugh again. In addition, the film deserves even just for the opening scenes in slow motion with Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the background.

3. The Visit (2015)

The Visit (2015)

The Visit, written and directed by the great M. Night Shyamalan (Old, Il Sesto Senso, Split), is a 2015 film shot using the false documentary technique.

The protagonists are two children, Becca and Tyler, who decide to visit and meet for the first time ever the two maternal grandparents, with whom the mother ended relations years before deciding, against their will, to leave the house for marry the future father of the two boys. The two old men immediately appear particularly strange and bizarre, for example the grandmother goes around the house naked at night throwing up milk.

You don’t want to reveal more of this great movie with good marks jumpscare and twists perfect.

Horror and thriller are perfectly mixed by the director, what are you waiting for to be scared to death by two innocent old men? Halloween night is perfect for doing this.

2. Beyond the boundaries of evil – Insidious 2 (2013)

Beyond Evil – Insidious 2 (2015)

In this list, Beyond the Boundaries of Evil – Insidious 2 it is probably the scariest movie and therefore its vision turns out to be perfect for Halloween night. The opera, directed by the talented James Wan (Saw – The Riddler, The Evocation – The Conjuring, Aquaman) in 2015, follows the events of the first successful Insidious chapter of 2010.

In this sequel we find ourselves with the main character Josh, Patrick Wilson (Hard Candy, Watchmen, The Founder), who has just strangled the medium of the first film. Thanks to initial flashback in the 1980s, It understands how Josh since little has been able to transcend one’s own body and travel through different dimensions, attracting to itself a whole series of malignant and demonic entities. The children and wife will begin a coexistence with a person increasingly out of control within a horror circuit divided into two floors, the terrestrial one and the one linked to the world of spirits.

On Halloween we recommend viewing the whole Insidious saga, even if you do not want to take any responsibility for heart attacks from the fear that such works could produce.

1. The House (2013)

The House (2013)

When it comes to the remake of a cult horror from the 80s you are always faced with a minefield, where the danger of letting out a ciofeca is just around the corner. This is not the case with de The House (aka Evil Dead) from 2013. Directed by the excellent Fede Alvarez (Man In The Dark, Millenium – The one who doesn’t kill), although the iconic figure of Ash (Bruce Campbell) is not present, this remake does not look bad at all compared to the original work by Sam Raimi (Spiderman Trilogy with Tobey Maguire).

The context is always the same: a hut, a weekend with friends, the Necronomicon, possessions, delusions, blood and so on. An interesting aspect introduced by the director with the fact that the boys decide to spend the weekend to help one of them who has drug addiction problems. The goal is to manage the abstinence of the young woman, who will be the first to be possessed after reading a few pages of the cursed book.

Eliminating any humorous side that still characterized the trilogy of La Casa, Alvarez stages a raw and scary horror perfect for the night of Halloween, able to make you jump off the couch everytime.

Violence, blood, demons are the perfect ingredients for Halloween, the choice is yours.