Hally Berry responds to those who confuse her with Halle Bailey, the protagonist of ‘The Little Mermaid’

Disney has already given the green light to its next live action, The little Mermaidwhich will be released on May 26, 2023 and has Halle Bailey to play young Ariel.

Since the platform recently launched the first trailer of the filmsocial networks have been filled with comments of all kinds: from those who eagerly await the premiere to those who criticize the leading actress.

Halle Berry and Halle Bailey are not the same actress

However, many users have fallen into an error: they have confused Halle Bailey with Halle Berrythe actress who became popular thanks to movies like Catwoman.

Thus, someone put a tweet in which he asked how it was possible that Halle Berry (he was referring to Halle Bailey) will play a 16 year old mermaidwhen she was 60.

Given this, Berry has responded in a very ironic way with an image in which he dropped that he was surprised with what you just read.

Although Halle Berry has responded to this tweet, there are many more who have been confused when talking about the protagonist of The Little Mermaid.