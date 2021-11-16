Halo, finally the first teaser of the series in streaming

Few series have had as difficult a gestation as Halo, based on the Microsoft hit saga of the same name. The first announcement dates back to May 2013, when Steven Spielberg stated that he would follow the production with his Amblin Entertainment for Xbox Entertainment Studios, but it was closed in October 2014. From here the series would change three showrunners and two broadcasters. as the face inside the helmet of Master Chief, Pablo Schreiber was announced (American Gods). Yesterday, to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the Xbox, it was the streaming channel Paramount +, home of the galaxy of Star Trek, to reveal the first teaser to the world.

Before

Pablo Schreiber, aka Master Chief.



There have been at least three attempts to make web series based on the franchise: Halo: Landfall, a series of shorts made to advertise Halo 3, Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn (obviously for Halo 4) And Halo: Nightfall, a web prequel series to anticipate the release of Halo 5: Guardians. But it was basically mini episodes, while Spielberg, still in command as producer and Paramount +, will give the saga the epic and ambitious tone that characterizes it. All while preparing the launch of Halo: Infinite, the new chapter of videogames, scheduled for 8 December 2021.

The series

The series does not propose to faithfully follow the events of the first video game, but to deepen its mythology and obviously that of John-117, better known as the Master Chief (the aforementioned Pablo Schreiber). Not surprisingly, while Jen Taylor will give back the voice to the now legendary AI called Cortana, faithful assistant of the protagonist, some new faces have been added to the saga.





Natascha McElhone (the series The First) is Dr. Catherine Halsey, the brilliant, tormented and inscrutable creator of the Spartan project and the most advanced AI Cortana in the universe and perhaps the key to saving the human race.





Bokeem Woodbine (Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2017) is Soren-066, a morally complex soldier operating on the fringes of human civilization and whose fate will bring him into conflict with his former commander and friend the Master Chief.





Bentley Kalu (Edge of Tomorrow, 2014) is Spartan Vannak-134, a cybernetically advanced supersoldier and deputy chief of the Master Chief.





Natasha Culzac (the series The Witcher) is Spartan Riz-028, he is a focused, focused and lethal cybernetic killing machine.

With them Kate Kennedy (specialized in giving voices to multiple videogame characters) in the role of Spartan Kai-125, a new super soldier as curious and courageous as lethal, and the actress arriving from India Shabana Azmi in that of Admiral Margaret Parangosky.

The ten episodes of the first season of Halo are expected to arrive at an indefinite point in 2022, we leave you with the first teaser.