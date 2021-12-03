Halo Infinite, 23 headshots with a single sniper rifle shot: the Japanese feat

Halo Infinite it has not yet officially arrived on the market, yet it is already proving to be the scene of memorable feats that no one would ever have imagined to witness. A Japanese player managed to score 23 headshots with a single sniper rifle shot.

In reality, the undertaking is less incredible than one might think, although it is undoubtedly noteworthy. A Japanese he got together with the other 23 players in a Big Team Battle match, which are arranged neatly one in a row to the other waiting to be “headshottati”. The player only needed to position himself properly and fire a single sniper rifle shot, which pierced the heads of all enemies scoring an epochal multi-kill. You can also attend the company by watching the video attached at the bottom of this news.

The free multiplayer of Halo Infinite, we recall, is currently available in Beta phase all over the world. During these weeks of Early Access, 343 Industries has carefully listened to player feedback and has already intervened on some of the most criticized aspects, including the progression system of Battle Pass and Halo Infinite Events. The official debut of the mode is expected on December 8th, the day when the new Master Chief campaign will also arrive on the market, available from day one also in Xbox Game Pass.