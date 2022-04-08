Halo Infinite: 343i is already working on making one of the fans’ greatest wishes come true

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

halo-infinite It’s an extremely fun multiplayer experience, but it’s a reality that there is a lot of room for improvement. One of them is customization, which right now feels very limited, especially when compared to what other games do. Luckily, 343 Industries knows this and wants to improve it.

Through a publication in Halo Waypoint, 343 Industries explained some of the news that it is preparing for halo-infinite. One of the first topics she touched on was customization, a topic on which she has received a lot of feedback.

343 Industries’ words make it clear that the developers are listening to the community. Unfortunately, not every feature the community hopes to see is something the studio can say will happen. This is because there are technical barriers that can be an obstacle to your best intentions.

For example, 343 Industries knows that people want more customization with armor cores and they think it would be great to remove these restrictions. That said, due to the way they were developed, consider that this can be a bit tricky.

“At the moment, we are looking at options that allow players to use certain customization items on different cores. Due to the way the core system was initially built, getting items to work on multiple cores will take time, may not even be possible for all items, and we may have to do it piece by piece,” 343 Industries said. .

So the studio is now aiming to move to a new model where paint and visors work on all cores. In this model they also want helmets and chest rigs to work on all canon cores.

Something similar happens with equipment kits. While 343 Industries wants fans to be able to use their gear kits with other customization items to create unique combinations in halo-infinite, the reality is that this represents a technical challenge that they are not sure they will be able to overcome. The good news is that they also plan to transition to a model where the new items offer more combinations.

The important thing here is that 343 Industries is already working on offering more and better customization options in halo-infinite. For now, the only thing left for us is to wait for the result of these efforts.

