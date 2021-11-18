Halo Infinite, a video compares the campaign with the 2020 demo – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite has been substantially improved from last year’s famous presentation, and Game Informer has come up with an interesting one video which puts a comparison the current countryside with the 2020 demo.

While the multiplayer beta of Halo Infinite is already available, it was launched as a surprise on the occasion of the celebrations for the 20 years of Xbox, users will have to wait until December 8 to try the single player sector and check the improvements made by 343 Industries.

Well, the Game Informer movie offers a taste of what we will find in the complete package but above all it highlights what has changed compared to the gameplay demo of 2020, in particular from a technical point of view.

The sequences show exploratory phases, fights and the use of vehicles, without being able to do a real “face to face” but trying to focus on common situations. The lighting system, animations and general firefight feedback have been significantly improved.

The feeling is therefore that of being faced with a substantially more refined, “reasoned” and optimized product. For a concrete and effective judgment, however, we will have to wait a few more weeks.