Halo Infinite: against all odds, mention Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo! Here is the video

Although the multiplayer of the new Halo has now been available for free for several weeks, it has not been long since the release of the long-awaited single player campaign of Halo Infinite. Players are exploring Zeta Halo with great skill, and as the days go by, more and more details and special secrets are unearthed. Among these we have already pointed out a curious easter egg dedicated to Craig the Brute and recently one has even been discovered quote from the Milanese comic trio Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo.

This unexpected quote was found by a player a few days ago and now everything is going around the web, especially touching the fans of the comic trio. Specifically, this quote can only be grasped if you play with dubbing in Italian, of course, and has a Marine expressly quote one of the many jokes that became famous thanks to a theatrical performance by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo.

“I take off your spine and play the Albinoni adagio” says the Marine in question as he sits in his seat in a Warthog. All this immediately sparked the hilarity of the players who know well the shows of the Milanese comic trio, and the clip of a few seconds that testifies everything is making the rounds of the web at the speed of light. The joke is taken from the sketch of Count Dracula, originally born in the play I Corti di Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo.

If you too want to witness this completely unexpected quote, know that you can play the Halo Infinite campaign even within the subscription Xbox Game Pass, where you can find the game in the Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC catalog.