Halo Infinite, Among Us and an avalanche of games in December

Microsoft announced the Xbox Game Pass December games, this month the subscription service of the Redmond house hosts many new games for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Cloud, including of course the highly anticipated Halo Infinite.

On 2 December arrive Anvil (console and PC), Archvale (console, Cloud and PC), Final Fantasy XIII-2 (console and PC), Lawn Mowning Simulator (Cloud, console and PC), Rubber Bandits (Cloud, console and PC), Stardew Valley (Cloud, console, PC) and Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector (Cloud, console, PC) while from December 7th Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, console and PC) arrives, on December 8th it will be the turn of Halo Infinite (Cloud, console and PC), on December 9th comes One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 for Cloud, console and PC. It continues on December 14th with Aliens Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console and PC) and Among Us (Xbox).

On December 15th, the following games will leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog:

Beholder (Cloud and Console)

The Dark Pictures Man of Medan (Console and PC)

Guacamelee! 2 (Cloud, Console, PC)

Wilmot’s Warehouse (Cloud, Console, PC)

Unto The End (Cloud, Console, PC)

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Cloud, Console, PC)

A very rich month and all the games arriving in the second half of December are missing since the titles listed only cover the first half of the month. Are you satisfied? Let us know below in the comments.