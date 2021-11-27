Halo Infinite and cheater, Xbox users ask to be able to disable cross-play – Nerd4.life

The multiplayer of Halo Infinite it is not immune to the phenomenon of cheater and this is apparently getting heavy on users Xbox, who are clamoring to 343 Industries for an option for disable cross-play.

We tried the multiplayer of Halo Infinite and we can confirm the many qualities of the online sector of the Microsoft exclusive wait, but it is clear that in the presence of incorrect users the situation can become unbearable.

Unfortunately, reports in this sense multiply on social networks, with videos of apparently invincible players, who manage to hit their opponents on any occasion and strictly first thanks to systems such as aimbot.

“This is one of the reasons why so many console users choose not to play on PC,” Meeie wrote on Reddit. “Now that cheating is confirmed on Halo Infinite as well, can we have an option to disable cross-play?”

“Beyond ease of use on consoles, avoiding cheaters has always been the main reason I don’t play on PC. Destiny, Call of Duty: Warzone, Battlefield, Apex Legends … they all have tons of cheaters on PC. , while I’ve never found any on consoles after disabling cross-play. “

“This is a really important thing and I believe that avoiding a special option could have serious consequences for console players, who have to deal with the wrong users on PC.”