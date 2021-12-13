Tech

Halo Infinite awarded as Game of the Year by Game Informer – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite was awarded as game of the year from Game Informer: the American newspaper recognized the great value of the Xbox exclusive, excluded from several other competitions due to the fact that it was only published in December.

In the review of Halo Infinite we talked about the many advantages of the 343 Industries shooter, which manages to propose a structure open world without, however, giving up the atmospheres and mechanics that have always characterized the brand and have determined its success.

Game Informer has released its top 10 gods best games of 2021, let’s see it:

  1. Halo Infinite
  2. Deathloop
  3. Resident Evil Village
  4. Returnal
  5. Metroid Dread
  6. Life is Strange: True Colors
  7. Forza Horizon 5
  8. It Takes Two
  9. Inscryption
  10. Psychonauts 2

Halo Infinite has therefore snatched the first position from the surprising Deathloop (review here), which in turn was able to overcome the exceptional survival horror Resident Evil Village, the new face of Capcom horror thanks to the new setting and inspirations gothic style.

The extraordinary Returnal (review), Housemarque’s roguelite shooter made exclusively for PS5, occupies the fourth position of the top 10 of Game Informer, followed by Metroid Dread (review), the episode that has relaunched the Nintendo series.

Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

