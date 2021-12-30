Halo Infinite, discovered a final hidden scene with a coded message – Nerd4.life

A hidden sequence from Halo Infinite it was discovered through datamining but apparently deleted from the game, for reasons not known: it should have been displayed in the course of the credits, as a sort of cliffhanger, but for some reason it seems that there is no way to visualize it in the game, other than through a collection of data from the code.

It’s hard to say if it is spoiler or not, since at the moment it is not part of the official story, however it could represent an anticipation as it shows some characters of the game and therefore indicates their presence at the end of the story, so in case you avoid watching the video below to do not have anticipations.

As you can see, in the sequence we see the UNSC pilot and Master Chief picking up a radio transmission.

In the background you can hear a morse code which, according to many, simply translates as “UNSC TAG DET”, that is a UNSC recognition tag that is detected by the system, as well as the voice message from the system that reports the fact that the origin of the message is “friend”, therefore clearly not a threat.

The idea is that the video opens the Halo Infinite ending to welcome one new part of the story and the theories are different: according to many, the transmission could come from the UNSC Infinity, since it is unlikely that the giant ship was completely destroyed and there is absolutely no one left on board, with the idea that the sender of the message could be the Commander Thomas Lasky, but some argue that the origin may also be the Spirit of Fire, a ship that is currently missing after Halo Wars but which remains in the lore of the game as a recurring element.

Another hypothesis could be some kind of introduction to the Cooperative campaign, with the second player being introduced to this mysterious broadcast by a “friend”. However, the fact that the scene has been canceled raises further questions, with the idea that it may be re-established at a later time or that these ideas about eventual additions to the story have been dismissed at the moment, we’ll see.

In the meantime, remember that the Winter Contingency event is underway in Halo Infinite multiplayer.