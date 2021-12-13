Halo Infinite first in the Steam rankings, Destiny 2 on the podium – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite debuted in first position in the Steam rankings with the single player campaign, quite predictably given the success of free-to-play multiplayer. Perhaps less predictable than that Destiny 2 occupied the rest of the podium.

Steam, ranking from 6 to 12 December 2021

Halo Infinite Destiny 2: Queen of Whispers + 30th Anniversary Pack Destiny 2: 30th Anniversary Pack Icarus Valve Index Cyberpunk 2077 Farming Simulator 22 FIFA 22 Thunder Tier 1 GTFO

Received with rather high marks, Halo Infinite has definitely kept its promises, delivering a solid and full-bodied experience but at the same time strongly characterized by the typical atmosphere of the Microsoft series.

As for Destiny 2, the Bungie title was the author of an important comeback in conjunction with the launch of the expansion The Queen of Whispers, shown with a trailer at The Game Awards 2021, and with the 30th Anniversary edition.

As you know, we tested the final version of GTFO exclusively and we liked it a lot, so it’s no coincidence that 10 Chambers Collective’s project made it into the top ten in the ranking.