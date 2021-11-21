Halo Infinite flexes its muscles on Xbox Series X but not up to par on Xbox Series S? Digital Foundry’s analysis • Eurogamer.it

The multiplayer of Halo Infinite is already out, on PC and Microsoft consoles, while the campaign will arrive only on December 8th. However, some content creators and influencers received the singleplayer mode dl blockbuster signed 343 Industries, and among these figure Digital Foundry, which has not been idle and has proceeded to analyze the performance of the stock on both Series X and Series S.

While there is good news on Microsoft’s flagship, which consists of a fairly stable framerate of 60fps it’s a 4K variable resolution in Quality mode and 120fps a little more dancers with 1080p resolution in Performance mode, there is a few more words to spend on the younger sister.

Quality mode on Xbox Series S presents a fixed resolution at 1080p and a framerate locked to 30fps, and the Performance mode offers Dynamic 1080p and a framerate that reaches the 60fps. Both framerates seem more solid, but one question is clear: if Series S must necessarily have a lower framerate in order to keep the Full HD resolution stable … how will it play on Xbox One?

However, the game has not yet come out and there will certainly be stability patches, but from the premises there is a risk of an even greater reduction in resolution on a console like Xbox One S.

Source: Wccftech