Halo Infinite, from today is different for those who have the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

In reality, they had already made the announcement but now there is confirmation: if you play with Halo Infinite and have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you are very lucky Spartan boys and girls.

Halo Infinite, from today it is different for those who have the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (photo: Microsoft)

The Game Pass Ultimate membership for Xbox users who play a lot is definitely a system comfortable and its flagship game of the moment is definitely Halo Infinite. Put the two together and the system created by Microsoft could booom.

But while let’s wait still be able to to play given that technically the game is only playable starting from next 8 December when the campaign opens, and while in the online sector that has already opened, the cheater, we can begin to imagine the Spartans in the Ultimate version.

Endless halo, exclusive rewards with Game Pass Ultimate

The news did not surprise us even the first time we saw it directly from Microsoft sources. Tying your console’s most expensive monthly subscription to the console’s flagship game isn’t an unexpected move. It must be said, however, that the Xbox Game Pass in the Ultimate version (which also includes for example the possibility of playing in the cloud), it is not to be underestimated especially if you like to experiment with different games or if you are among those who treat video games like books: start 5 and try to finish them in rotation.

And if you are among those who have an active subscription and want to play Halo Infinite there is even more interesting news for you since we talk about exclusive rewards starting from the official opening of the campaign. In fact, you will receive a Bundle called “Pass Tense“. Inside you will find a special skin for the MA40 rifle, 4 bonuses to be used to earn double points for one hour while playing e 4 Challenge Swaps which allow you to change the weekly challenge you don’t like to another one taken randomly.

Also read -> Halo Infinite flooded with cheaters but 343 has a plan

Read also -> Xbox Game Pass December 2021 games, 12 titles coming soon!

If you want to get the rewards you can find them in tunnel console. Many players will certainly find it interesting especially the possibility of having double experience points as many have complained about the character progression system invented by 343 Industries. Besides the rewards, probably what players really want to pay for the subscription or not, is not having to be in a situation at the Call of Duty Vanguard or at the Battlefield with cheaters that pop up all over the place and create only annoyance. Who knows if sooner or later among the rewards there will also be a: “Have a game without a cheater”.

Source link

