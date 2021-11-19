Halo Infinite has entered the gold phase – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite And entered in gold phase, as announced by the developers of 343 Industries during a live stream dedicated to the community, in which they showed the campaign of the game. What does it mean? Easy: the game is ready to go to print. In fact, it is also the confirmation that there will be no further delays in the launch.

So on December 8, 2021 it is certain that we will all be able to play the single player campaign of Halo Infinite, after the surprise multiplayer mode was launched on November 15, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Xbox brand.

If you want more information, read our recent test of Halo Infinite, dedicated to the campaign, in which Francesco Serino wrote:

The Halo Infinite campaign is proving to be revolutionary in the right place, as well as being graphically improved quite substantially. We do not yet know if the open world structure will be able to withstand the vision of the developers until the end, but the beginning bodes well. For the uninitiated, the Halo Infinite campaign will arrive on December 8 and will be downloadable at a price of 59.99 euros within the same client used for multiplayer and already available on Xbox and PC consoles. Of course it will be available at no additional cost to Game Pass subscribers.