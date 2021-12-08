Halo Infinite, how does it run on Xbox One? The analysis of Digital Foundry – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite undoubtedly looks great on PC and Xbox Series X, but how it runs on Xbox One? Digital Foundry made the usual analyses technique to provide us with an exhaustive answer, by directly comparing all four Microsoft consoles.

If you have read our review of Halo Infinite you will know that 343 Industries was able to keep its promises, using the twelve months of extra time after the postponement to substantially improve the technical sector of the game and eliminate the criticalities born after the famous gameplay demo presentation in 2020.

So how does the latest adventure of Master Chief behave on the basic version of the previous generation platform of the Redmond house? The frame rate in this case it aims at 30 fps and the resolution it is dynamic, with wide variations from 1080p to 720p depending on the weight of the scene.

The experience appears roughly intact, the game world is all there and that’s what matters, although the fluidity is questioned by a frame pacing sometimes problematic and the quality of the asset and of the effects you clearly pay duty in relation to a hardware that already in 2013 was not the best on the square.

On Xbox One X things improve clearly, with two different graphics modes available: quality, with dynamic 4K (from 2160p to 1440p depending on the situation) and 30 fps but also here with frame pacing problems, or performance, with dynamic 1440p and 60 stable fps – undoubtedly the best solution.

Unfortunately, as already reported, the Xbox Series S version of Halo Infinite is worse than the Xbox One X: the resolution does not go beyond 1080p even in quality mode, while in performance mode it drops down to 960p to maintain 60 fps, too. here the best solution.