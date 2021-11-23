Halo Infinite, is multiplayer a promise kept or not? – Multiplayer.it

Halo Infinite is already among us: the sector multiplayer free-to-play of the 343 Industries shooter was launched “by surprise” on the day of the twentieth anniversary of the series and Xbox, with a beta version that will accompany us until next month. A promise kept or not?

Let’s take a little step back: we tried the Halo Infinite single player campaign and it looks really promising. Apparently the development team took advantage of last year’s difficult experience, when the demo of gameplay sparked a lot of criticism and prompted Microsoft to postpone the game to 2021.

Halo Infinite, an official artwork dedicated to multiplayer

Of course, there is the risk of a derivative product: beyond a narrative that does not seem to disappoint expectations, the structure open world of this new chapter could trace solutions and mechanics widely seen elsewhere, focusing on the body of an experience that thus risks appearing too generic.

We will check all this in person in time for the launch on December 8, but in the meantime our attention is turned to multiplayer, which as mentioned is already available on PC and Xbox with a beta version on the one hand fun and spectacular, full of goodies. all to be discovered; on the other hand limited by a progression system which is making people argue.

The crux of the matter lies in the fact that the current Battle Pass of Halo Infinite does not offer adequate rewards in relation to the commitment, after tens of hours you are still below the tenth level and there are no different approaches, in the sense that the system seems balanced on the basis of the time dedicated to the experience rather than on the player performance.

The complaints were practically unanimous, to the point that 343 Industries immediately committed to introducing changes and the first changes are already available, but the road appears to be uphill; also due to a quantity of contents not particularly rich at the moment, with a number of modality limited, playlists to prevent direct selection of the stipulation and only ten maps.

Halo Infinite, a multiplayer combat sequence

Let’s be clear: beyond the (big) problems with the progression system, which will have to find its balance over time precisely because of the free-to-play nature of the experience, and a quantity of content that will inevitably go to increase in the coming months, the facility behind Halo Infinite multiplayer appears as of now very solid and does not disappoint expectations.

The authors have taken the classic formula of the franchise and have enriched it from all points of view, adding mechanics and features that immediately appear exciting and that allow you to measure yourself with the gameplay in the way you prefer, enjoying what you want. probably poses as the best gunplay ever for the series.

Halo Infinite, two players compete from a distance

So, is Halo Infinite multiplayer a promise kept or not? In principle, yes, and fortunately there is plenty of time to recover in terms of the Battle Pass, the content and limitations related to matchmaking. Because one thing is certain: the many qualities of the experience, the brand’s blazon and the free-to-play format will allow the online sector of the exclusive Xbox to live long.

What do you think of Halo Infinite multiplayer? Are you playing with it? Do you think it lives up to your expectations or is there something wrong? let’s talk about.

Parliamone is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial team but which is not necessarily representative of the Multiplayer.it editorial line.