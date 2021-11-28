Halo Infinite, is multiplayer paying for its free-to-play nature? – Multiplayer.it

The only true one problem of the multiplayer of Halo Infinite it could be his nature free-to-play, which according to Washington Post reporter Gene Park is plastically showing the gap between the expectations of the old and the new generation of players.

Halo Infinite marked the franchise’s debut in the world of free-to-play, with all that goes with it in terms of mechanics. monetization, linked in particular to the progression and personalization of the characters. So here is that the old players ended up with something that never had been in Halo, such as season pass objectives and other similar amenities, typical of free-to-play.

In a game focused on skill, certain behaviors from free-to-play players are absurd and counterproductive, especially in the eyes of the old guard. For example, the obligation to use a given weapon to achieve a particular goal of the progression system, can weaken a team, which finds some components dedicated more to the grind than to follow the general objective of the match or to fight using the best weapons, up to the paradox of players who in Capture the Flag mode completely disinterested in the flag to devote themselves to their purposes.

The result is a clear division between old and new users, with the first more focused on the game and the second more focused on unlocking objects and the like. Surely this is a remediable situation, which we hope 343 Industries will review as soon as possible.

In the meantime, we await the single player campaign of Halo Infinite, which will be available starting December 8, 2021. If you want more information, read our tried and tested multiplayer beta.