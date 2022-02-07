Halo Infinite is out of the top 5 of the most played on Xbox and the top 100 of Steam – Nerd4.life

Despite the excellent reception at the launch, Halo Infinite within a few months it is released from the top 5 most played games on Xbox platforms and from top 100 of Steama sign of the difficulties of the multiplayer sector in keeping players glued despite the free-to-play formula.

As Forbes reports, Halo Infinite currently results sixth among the most played titles on Xbox. Specifically, currently the top 10 is composed as follows:

Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone GTA 5 Apex Legends Roblox Halo Infinite Rainbow Six Siege Forza Horizon 5 NBA 2K22 Destiny 2 Minecraft Madden NFL 22

Halo Infinite, the cat ear helmet is one of the most popular in multiplayer

On Steam instead currently Halo Infinite often results out of the top 100 of the most played. Forbes’ revelation places him in 117th place, while at the time of writing to us he is 96th. However from the SteamCharts data it is undeniable that the active population of the game has dropped dramatically since the launch of the multiplayer. That said, the Steam figures don’t give a full picture of the game’s popularity on PC, as it’s also available via the Xbox app for Windows.

The reasons for the decline in player interest could be many, such as the progression system criticized by users at launch, a Shop that has never completely convinced, as well as the problems that 343i has had to run for cover over time, such as for example those of the BTB mode. Added to this are the complaints about the mandatory cross-play between PC and console.

Furthermore, it must be considered that the current panorama of multiplayer games seems to increasingly favor the battle royale genre, with the more traditional FPS struggling to excel with giants such as Fortnite, Apex Legends and Warzone, while carving out their own niche. For example, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 are not in the Xbox top 10 either.

And you, are you still playing Halo Infinite multiplayer? Let us know in the comments.