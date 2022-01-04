Halo Infinite is the game of the month for December 2021

The latter part of 2021 saw a remarkable succession of big names from Xbox Game Studios and even the game of the month for December 2021 continues in this trend with an election that leaves no room for any doubt, neither by the editorial staff nor by the readers. After seeing Forza Horizon 5 conquer the game title of the month of November 2021, it is now the turn of Halo Infinite, undoubtedly the most important release in the month just ended, to be honest not too rich in other proposals, on the front. of video games. On the other hand, the last thirty-one days of the year hardly reserve large releases, so the choice of Microsoft and 343 Industries was in some ways also unusual, given that usually we try to concentrate large-caliber releases in the weeks preceding the holidays. Christmas, but we know that the path to the launch of the new Halo was rather difficult, after the sensational postponement of a year in which it ran into. All of this was also reflected in the results of the game of the month polls, which in fact focus impressively on just Halo Infinite. However, it is certainly a partial vision of reality: there have also been titles of considerable interest in addition to the Xbox shooter and the awards collected by Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker demonstrate this well, as well as ports and even completely new titles such as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PC for the first category or Solar Ash, Wytchwood, Chorus and The Gunk for the second, just to name a few. In any case, when you are faced with a real video game icon like Halo, although perhaps no longer at the levels of notoriety it enjoyed years ago, the result of such a survey can only be a plebiscite in its own right. favor.

The choice of the editorial staff Halo Infinite: Master Chief and Weapon in a Campaign scene The internal vote to the editorial board reported an irrefutable result: December 2021 game of the month is Halo Infinite, emerged with an overwhelming majority. The Xbox Game Studios exclusive is a large and complex title, above all because it is able to develop on two fronts in an extremely successful way: there are not many games that manage to offer an extensive and interesting campaign and a fun and successful multiplayer. The credit goes above all to the gameplay, which is once again perfectly structured and balanced, making everything a real joy to play, beyond adjustments to be made to the progression of multiplayer and possible physiological drops in tension in a structured campaign. as an open world, unlike what we saw in previous chapters of the series. In short, in its various aspects, the game of 343 Industries has certainly dominated everyone’s attention in the past month. The second place is at an abysmal distance from Halo Infinite, but it has nevertheless emerged with some clarity compared to the other candidates: on the second step of the podium we therefore find Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, undoubtedly the second most interesting game of this December 2021. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, one of the locations of the expansion 11 years after its original release, Square Enix’s MMORPG continues to receive high-level support and content, as evidenced by this other addition that manages, once again, to keep interest in this long-lived online world high. The effort made by Naoki Yoshida and various collaborators in carrying out this game is truly remarkable, which keeps a really large and lively community of players active. In third place we find an equal merit between two games: Chorus, the particular space shooter of Fishlabs, and Solar Ash, the action platform of Heart Machine.