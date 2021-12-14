Halo Infinite is the GOTY 2021 for Game Informer: here is the Top 10

With 2021 nearing its conclusion, it is time to cast the votes for the best titles of the year. It Takes Two was elected Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards, but many other prestigious international newspapers are starting to reveal their rankings with relative winners.

Among these also Game Informer has compiled its list of the 10 best games of 2021. And to conquer the top it was Halo Infinite: the last effort of 343 Industries available in its complete version since last December 8, 2021, it thus obtains the recognition of the well-known newspaper. While acknowledging that the launch of the work has room for improvement, for Game Informer the new Halo “offers an impeccable shooting system, one of the best soundtracks in years and a deeply felt story that has its roots in themes of hope and resilience. Halo Infinite is a game that we cannot tear ourselves away from and one that we will continue to play for hours with the advent of 2022“All reasons that have earned him the recognition as GOTY.

The Microsoft exclusive title beats illustrious names such as Deathloop And Resident Evil Village, the other two games that make up the podium. Here is the Top 10 of 2021 according to Game Informer:

Halo Infinite Deathloop Resident Evil Village Returnal Metroid Dread Life Is Strange: True Colors Forza Horizon 5 It Takes Two Inscryption Psychonauts 2

Do you agree with the Game Informer ranking? In the meantime, our review of the Halo Infinite campaign illustrates all the qualities of the new Master Chief epic, impressive even on the online multiplayer side.