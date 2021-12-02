Halo Infinite is the most anticipated game of December 2021

There are games of considerable symbolic value, which have their historical weight regardless of sales, critical evaluations or market contingencies and Halo Infinite is one of them, which is why it easily makes it the most anticipated game of December 2021, both for readers and for the editors of Multiplayer.it. Presented back in 2018, the new chapter was supposed to ferry the series into the next gen but due to the known vicissitudes it was postponed for a year, thus arriving now, in a few days, but bringing with it an even heavier load of expectations. It is therefore easy to understand why it has quietly beaten the competition, considering, moreover, that it is not exactly a month particularly rich in high-profile proposals, but this means little. It is also a remarkable double scored by Xbox Game Studios in these two months, after the election of Forza Horizon 5 as the game of the month of November 2021. With all the legitimate fears that there may be about the new open world campaign, therefore, there is no doubt that the new game by 343 Industries is the most anticipated of December, also considering how its substance as a “platform” brings it. to stay active for a long time after launch, ushering in a new era for the Halo series. For the rest, in fact, there are no other huge productions to report, but there are still several indie games of great interest and also a new maxi-expansion of Final Fantasy XIV that will further revive the interest around the MMORPG Square Enix. From a strategic point of view, the big publishers have evidently wanted to focus all on November and the months immediately preceding, leaving the field free to Halo Infinite and also preparing the way for the numerous innovations expected for the beginning of 2022.

The most awaited by the editorial staff Solar Ash, in the image, is one of the most interesting indies of this period The result that emerged from the internal vote is very clear editorial board, where Halo Infinite is the most anticipated of the month of December 2021, in a situation in which some have also struggled to find other possible preferences. The Xbox Game Studios game has yet to make itself known as regards its single player component, but multiplayer, as also emerged from our tried, is already enough to define it as one of the best titles seen for some time now, at least in the genre in question. . This is no small feat, also considering the fierce competition that has entered the market in this period. Looking forward to discovering the Countryside arriving on December 8th, therefore, what has been played so far is already enough to place Halo Infinite at the top of the preferences. For the rest, the monthly offer does not even make it easy to see other contenders, but there are at least two other titles of sure interest, as well as indies to keep an eye on. In second position he placed himself Solar Ash, the new game from the authors of Hyper Light Drifter is already interesting for the curriculum of the developers, but it has also proved to be very original and endowed with considerable potential. Endwalker continues the story of Final Fantasy XIV It is an action adventure with 3D platforming features, in which we control a protagonist intent on saving a planet from an imminent catastrophe, all immersed in a very particular style, further enhanced by the setting halfway between science fiction and metaphysics. Below this we find Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, with the hard core of MMORPG fans Square Enix who did not fail to show their support for the umpteenth and rich expansion of the game, placing it on the podium. Outside of this there is little else, but we make a special mention to the fourth place which is The Gunk, an interesting new title from Image & Form coming to PC and Xbox.