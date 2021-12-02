Halo Infinite is the most anticipated game of December 2021
Master Chief returns and everyone agrees: Halo Infinite is the most anticipated game of December 2021 for readers and editors of Multiplayer.it
There are games of considerable symbolic value, which have their historical weight regardless of sales, critical evaluations or market contingencies and Halo Infinite is one of them, which is why it easily makes it the most anticipated game of December 2021, both for readers and for the editors of Multiplayer.it.
Presented back in 2018, the new chapter was supposed to ferry the series into the next gen but due to the known vicissitudes it was postponed for a year, thus arriving now, in a few days, but bringing with it an even heavier load of expectations. It is therefore easy to understand why it has quietly beaten the competition, considering, moreover, that it is not exactly a month particularly rich in high-profile proposals, but this means little.
It is also a remarkable double scored by Xbox Game Studios in these two months, after the election of Forza Horizon 5 as the game of the month of November 2021.
With all the legitimate fears that there may be about the new open world campaign, therefore, there is no doubt that the new game by 343 Industries is the most anticipated of December, also considering how its substance as a “platform” brings it. to stay active for a long time after launch, ushering in a new era for the Halo series. For the rest, in fact, there are no other huge productions to report, but there are still several indie games of great interest and also a new maxi-expansion of Final Fantasy XIV that will further revive the interest around the MMORPG Square Enix. From a strategic point of view, the big publishers have evidently wanted to focus all on November and the months immediately preceding, leaving the field free to Halo Infinite and also preparing the way for the numerous innovations expected for the beginning of 2022.
The most awaited by the editorial staff
The result that emerged from the internal vote is very clear editorial board, where Halo Infinite is the most anticipated of the month of December 2021, in a situation in which some have also struggled to find other possible preferences. The Xbox Game Studios game has yet to make itself known as regards its single player component, but multiplayer, as also emerged from our tried, is already enough to define it as one of the best titles seen for some time now, at least in the genre in question. . This is no small feat, also considering the fierce competition that has entered the market in this period. Looking forward to discovering the Countryside arriving on December 8th, therefore, what has been played so far is already enough to place Halo Infinite at the top of the preferences. For the rest, the monthly offer does not even make it easy to see other contenders, but there are at least two other titles of sure interest, as well as indies to keep an eye on.
In second position he placed himself Solar Ash, the new game from the authors of Hyper Light Drifter is already interesting for the curriculum of the developers, but it has also proved to be very original and endowed with considerable potential.
It is an action adventure with 3D platforming features, in which we control a protagonist intent on saving a planet from an imminent catastrophe, all immersed in a very particular style, further enhanced by the setting halfway between science fiction and metaphysics. Below this we find Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, with the hard core of MMORPG fans Square Enix who did not fail to show their support for the umpteenth and rich expansion of the game, placing it on the podium. Outside of this there is little else, but we make a special mention to the fourth place which is The Gunk, an interesting new title from Image & Form coming to PC and Xbox.
The most awaited by readers
Even the survey released to the Multiplayer.it readers leaves little room for doubt as to which game is the most anticipated of December 2021, with Halo Infinite towering above any other choice. Taking more than half of all the votes cast alone, the new title from Xbox Game Studios completely crushes the competition, also considering that a good percentage of the choices fell on “None”, which is rather symbolic of the situation of the month at the beginning. On the other hand, even more so with the great experience of the ongoing multiplayer beta the new Halo is a must for anyone with an Xbox, it is probably a very widespread preference among those who have a gaming PC and is generally expected. by anyone who is minimally interested in the FPS genre, while we imagine that all the others who do not fall into these categories may have pointed to something else or directly to nothing, as often happens in such cases.
It is also difficult to build a ranking of preferences in such a situation, since under Halo Infinite we really talk about crumbs of votes, with minimal percentages and many of these even equivalent to each other.
The second place is therefore occupied by several titles together, each of which collected 3% of the votes cast: we find Solar Ash, who was quite expected also in the editorial vote, but on an equal footing with The Gunk and Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, that is practically the same situation seen also with the other parallel vote, although in this case the gaps are mammoth compared to the first and practically canceled between the various titles in question. However, among these there are really games not to be underestimated: The Gunk is the new production of the SteamWorld authors, which represents a significant novelty in terms of style and structure, Solar Ash we have seen how it is one of the most promising indies and Endwalker is simply the continuation of one of the best MMORPGs in business.