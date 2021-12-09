Halo Infinite is the winner of the Players’ Voice of The Game Awards 2021 – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite is the Players’ Choice winner of The Game Awards 2021

Tonight we will have the opportunity to see the The Game Awards 2021, but we already have the opportunity to discover one of the winners of the awards. Let’s talk about Halo Infinite, which is the GOTY of the Players’ Voice of this year.

Halo Infinite triumphed in the final round of user votes, obtaining 35% of the total votes. In second position we find Metroid Dread, the new chapter of the Nintendo saga that got 22% of the votes. In third position, on the other hand, we find It Takes Two, the cooperative adventure of Josef Fares, which concluded its path with 17%. It ends with Resident Evil Village, at 15%, and Forza Horizon 5, with only 11%.

The victory of Halo Infinite is also important because it was based almost exclusively on the good impressions aroused by the multiplayer fans. The campaign mode has only been available since last night and hasn’t had enough time to “convince” players to vote for Halo. As always, we remind you that the Players’ Voice of The Game Awards must also be seen and above all as an indicator of popularity: Halo Infinite was greatly awaited and for many the vote will also have been made on trust.

A trust that has nevertheless been well placed, as we told you in our review of the Halo Infinite single player campaign. 343 Industries struggled to bring this new FPS to players, but managed to save an announced disaster and turn it into a success, as Jason Schreier told us.