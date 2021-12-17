Halo Infinite mentions Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo in the sentences of the UNSC Marines – Nerd4.life

Another cute easter egg has surfaced in Halo Infinite these days, through a quote from Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo, the famous trio of comedians, who evidently were honored by the voice actors of the Italian adaptation of the game in the sentences pronounced by UNSC Marines.

As you can see in the video above, in some situations of the campaign, traveling to Zeta Halo in the company of a squad of soldiers, it is possible that someone comes up with the legendary phrase: “I take off your spine and play theadagio by Albinoni“. This cultured quote refers to the sketch of Count Dracula, one of the most famous in the theatrical performances of the trio, in turn linked to the tradition of Nico, the Sardinian character played by Giovanni in Mai Dire Gol.

Obviously, this is a surprise present only in the Italian version of Halo Infinite, which the adapters wanted to insert to soften the climate a little, while surprisingly in line with the typical phrases of the Marines present in the game, in fact.

On the other hand, it’s not the only element it plays on comedy within the Halo Infinite Campaign: to counterbalance the typical seriousness of Master Chief, in addition to the often ironic tones of Arma, the supporting artificial intelligence, there are above all the Grunts, who in this chapter have undergone a turn towards the humor even more pronounced.

Just in the past few days we have reported an easter egg on Metal Gear Solid which the aliens in question are responsible for, but it is just one of the many examples that can be done on Grunts in the game. Meanwhile, the Christmas-themed Winter Contingency event for Halo Infinite has been announced, kicking off next week.